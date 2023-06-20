In the not-too-distant past, John Vanderslice assumed the role of a somewhat conventional singer-
songwriter, a troubadour who wrote confessional and poignant songs, mainly to the backdrop of fuzzed-out folk sounds.
But over a career that has stretched over two decades, he’s increasingly found those conventions restricting. As his discography has grown, he’s picked apart the boundaries of song structures, deconstructing tunes to their ambiguous endpoint.
“I like playing songs with an acoustic guitar, and I like being vulnerable and I like lyrics and pronouncing words that everyone can hear, but man, I also just got bored of that stuff,” said Vanderslice, who will be performing at the Lost Church in North Beach on June 22.
“No shade to others, but the idea of having a drum set just seems ridiculous to me. I want to hear stuff that is crunchy and digital and fake. Like, that stuff feels more real to me at this point.”
The apotheosis of Vanderslice’s approach can be found in his latest album, “Crystals 3.0,” which is filled with granular, wordless interludes that feel three-dimensional and physical.
Only two songs on the album contain vocals, with the rest of the tracks mostly a collection of unworldly synth riffs and wheezing drum machines. The album evokes a journey through an alien world full of uneasy steps, zero gravity and the occasional rusted-out space cruiser.
Vanderslice can create a specific setting and place while eschewing the lyrical narratives usually necessary to establish such environs — and he can do so despite several tracks clocking in at barely over a minute long.
“I think when someone writes pop songs, and then they pivot to instrumental music, there is always a question of the value of the songs,” said Vanderslice, who said the occasional MDMA trip helped inspire the sound and feel of “Crystals 3.0.”
“For me, these instrumental tracks are the same as a Woody Guthrie or a Merle Haggard song, which have these narratives. It took me a little while to realize this, but I think music can be just as inherently interesting if it’s instrumental songs that are six minutes long or just one minute long. There are stories in those songs too.”
Vanderslice’s embrace of esoteric electronica might not be surprising, considering he’s been a production whiz for decades. He founded Tiny Telephone, a beloved recording institution in San Francisco used by the Mountain Goats, Death Cab for Cutie and Grandaddy. In 2020, Vanderslice closed down the San Francisco outpost of Tiny Telephone (another studio in Oakland remains) and moved down to Los Angeles, where he was able to operate a small recording outfit in his backyard.
“My studio was really made for electronic music,” said Vanderslice. “It was perfect for just doing some experimental tweaking. And then basically out of boredom, I started learning all these new instruments and began recording digitally and devaluing vocals and making stuff that was a totally different engine.”
While Vanderslice lives in Los Angeles now, he frequently returns to Oakland to help with the recording process at Tiny Telephone. The show at Lost Church will be his first live appearance in the Bay Area since a break-in at the Oakland facility that resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of dollars in rare equipment. Vanderslice received some respite in the form of a $15,000 donation from Jack White (a considerable kindness, since Vanderslice said the two have never met), but many items stolen will be very difficult to replace.
“They stole a $30,000 mic, but they didn’t take its power supply,” said Vanderslice. “It was just completely random. They were looking for a safe or a grow stash. It was pretty messed up.”
Vanderslice said he’s looking forward to finding solace within his old Bay Area community at the Lost Church show. About half the performance will be mostly abstract electronica — just him, a drum machine, and a Monomachine synthesizer. It will make for an intimate experience, and while words might be at a premium, Vanderslice doesn’t need to sing at this point in his career to connect with his audience.
“The shows on this tour have been great so far,” said Vanderslice. “I think everyone at this point appreciates what I’m trying to do.”