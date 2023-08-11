A transcendent performance from hip-hop’s leading voice and a crowd-pleasing—albeit endearingly amateurish—set from an NBA Hall of Famer highlighted an exhilarating opening salvo of the Outside Lands Music Festival, which kicked off its 15th edition Friday.
Kendrick Lamar soared through his celebrated catalog to an overflow crowd at the festival’s headlining Land’s End Stage, running through his oeuvre of socially conscious, technically flawless material.
Performing against a flashing backdrop of polarized images on the big screen, Lamar was shown as a towering ominous figure during intense songs but was flipped back to his normal-sized, approachable self during the more introspective pieces.
Traditionally a youthful gathering—Outside Lands can make Coachella look like an AARP convention at times—the festival’s spirited exuberance was once again present from the onset Friday.
Despite the foggy, chilly conditions that have become a staple of Outside Lands, the 75,000 attendees danced, cavorted and basically partied like it was a sunny day at the beach.
That effusiveness was reciprocated by numerous performers throughout the day, nearly all of whom praised Golden Gate Park and Outside Lands for the unique offering of bucolic parkland within a major city.
New York synthpop trio Nation of Language helped kick off the festival with a charming collection of sleek dance tunes. Although their nighttime vibes seem more apt for a small underground club, the band made the most of their early afternoon time slot, winning over a quickly-building crowd with their undeniably catchy songs.
The band—which will return to San Francisco for a pair of gigs at the Independent in October—overcame some early sound glitches to deliver a stirring showcase. Lead singer Ian Richard Devaney became an immediate front runner for the weekend’s best dancer as he prowled around stage in various poses of gliding swagger.
Other highlights:
Raveena captivated an early afternoon crowd with her set of woozy, jazz-inflected neo-soul tunes.
Indie rock outfit Crumb brought out an eclectic collection of psychedelic, funk-infused offerings.
Atlanta hip-hop artist JID ambled through a dispatch of slurry and slow-paced rap tracks that offered an honest and autobiographical look into his life.
The Chameleonic superstar Janelle Monae masterfully weaved through her neo-soul catalog, flanked by a giant throne that signified her place as one of pop music’s preeminent acts.
Acclaimed New York scenesters Interpol followed up their triumphant club show at the Independent on Thursday with another sterling rendition of their 2002 classic album, "Turn on the Bright Lights." The band also earned bonus points for the most brazen display of sunglasses, with 80 percent of the lineup wearing shades despite the dusk settings.
As promised, the festival had its fair share of ludicrous moments, none more entertaining and bewildering than the presence of 7-foot-2 former NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal showing up to perform as Diesel. An enormous crowd gathered at the Twin Peaks stage to catch a glimpse of the legendary athlete known as Shaq.
Arriving 10 minutes late to his set—he said he was "hanging out with Steph Curry and Draymond Green"—O’Neal repeatedly exhorted the assembled masses to "get their hands up" and the crowd responded in kind. It was a little unclear just what kind of DJ skills he possesses because he mostly just pushed a few buttons and turned a few knobs on a sound system.
At one point, he hoisted a little kid up on his shoulders while DJing, adding just one more bizarre moment to a routine that already seemed somewhat surreal.
Always a festival replete with good vibes, this year’s Outside Lands once again brought out the smiles and positive feelings from attendees.
Anas Hussein, a San Francisco resident who lives just a few blocks from the festival grounds, said it was a privilege to live in a city with such a special natural resource as Golden Gate Park, home to Outside Lands.
"It’s amazing that we can just walk to a place like this and see all this amazing music in such a great setting," said Hussein, who said he was most excited to see dance DJ maestro Fisher and indie electro artist Nala.
Of course, the music is only part of the spectacle that is Outside Lands. Every year, festival-goers seem to set new standards for bold and ostentatious fashion displays, with skin-baring outfits, over-the-top costumes and coordinated uniforms more of the norm than outliers.
"I’m definitely here for the people watching," said San Francisco resident Gwen Krage. "Just seeing what everyone is wearing is half the fun of being here."
The outrageous get-ups combined with the vibrant crowd and outstanding collection of on-stage talent made for an all-around memorable day at Outside Lands. The festival is off to a great start—more amazing moments are sure to follow.