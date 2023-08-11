OutsideLandsFestival_05Aug2022-934.JPG

Outside Lands brings out youthful crowd, people watchers Friday at Golden Gate Park.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A transcendent performance from hip-hop’s leading voice and a crowd-pleasing—albeit endearingly amateurish—set from an NBA Hall of Famer highlighted an exhilarating opening salvo of the Outside Lands Music Festival, which kicked off its 15th edition Friday.

Kendrick Lamar soared through his celebrated catalog to an overflow crowd at the festival’s headlining Land’s End Stage, running through his oeuvre of socially conscious, technically flawless material.

Ex // Top Stories