March traditionally comes in like a lion, then goes out like a lamb. But concert-wise here in The City, this year it’s going out with quite a roar, as well. And the festivities kick off March 1 with a British dance-pop sensation with the unlikely moniker of Biig Piig, a name she chose at random from a pizza menu.
Biig Piig, otherwise known as Irish-born Jessica Smyth, performs in Spanish and English March 1 at Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco.
The last time we spoke to her, lockdown had tightened its grip, just as she’d moved to Los Angeles to get serious about songwriting. The showbiz-centric city appealed to her at first, but it wasn’t a good fit. Don’t get her wrong, says the singer — born Jessica Smyth. “I’ve made friends in L.A. that I will cherish for life,” she says. “But I’m back in East London now, where I can see my parents, and I am glad to be back. That’s one of the things I want to be more conscious of this year — just making time to spend with friends and family, because those are really precious relationships to me.”
The 25-year-old was born in Ireland, but was raised reading and writing in only Spanish on Spain’s Costa del Sol. She finally learned English when her pub-owning parents later moved to England, and she became fluent tending bar for the family and professionally dealing cards. “One game was so scary, where the pot was building up until it was quite big,” she recalls. “One guy was talking to me just in Spanish, and I felt so under pressure, I dropped the whole deck! I had to reshuffle and everyone was so angry.”
Never playing an instrument herself, from the start she aligned herself with keen-eared producer pals who knew how to make the most of her feathery, bi-lingual vocals, as on her reflective new mixtape, “Bubblegum,” which details her L.A. sabbatical, including a couple of breakups. She even resorted to that most un-British, decidedly Californian solution to the anxiety she was feeling. “I started doing therapy, and it actually helped,” she says. “When I used to play live, I was so shy and reserved and nervous. But now I can go onstage, let loose and think really positively for an hour.”
Biig Piig. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F. Tickets $20 (sold out). www.popscenesf.com
Eccentric UK singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock performs March 21 at The Chapel in San Francisco.
Lovable U.K. eccentric Robyn Hitchcock has maintained many unusual theories over his five-decade career. But there’s one that he honed to perfection during lockdown. “You have all of eternity in which not to exist,” he relates. “So while you’re actually here, it’s good to keep as busy as possible.” As he turns 70 this month, he adds, “I don’t feel like I just want to take a walk with the spaniel and have an ice cream — I feel like I’ve got to furiously keep churning stuff out, and it’s quite stimulating, really.” Hence, he’ll be returning to San Francisco March 21, backing his latest lockdown-engineered outing “Shufflemania!,” issued on Tiny Ghost, the personal indie imprint he formed with his singer-songwriter wife, Emma Swift. Then, he’ll return to his adopted hometown of Nashville, where he’ll continue working on an upcoming memoir, revolving around 1967, the year he turned 14 and the music scene, particularly in San Francisco, went through a seismic psychedelic shift.
And Hitchcock is at his quirky best on the new recording, finding inspiration in noir-film detectives, imaginary pubs, Greek philosophers, even the historic Aztec serpent deity Quetzalcoatl. Who is the mysterious ‘Shuffleman’ in the Beatles-via-vaudeville title twanger? “He’s a trickster, what they would call a game changer now, I guess,” the composer reckons. “Like Loki, he’ll walk into a revolving door behind you and come out ahead. And like when you leave milk out for the hedgehog or pies for Santa, it’s wise to have a good relationship with him.” And if you’ve never dropped into the singer’s delightful, hallucinatory universe, you’ll soon have a plethora of opportunities — Tiny Ghost has acquired all of the man’s YepRoc catalog and his earlier work with guitarist Kimberly Rew (who also appears on “Shufflemania!,” along with several other artists, who recorded all their parts around the world during lockdown) in The Soft Boys. “I just started the label because I wanted to have merchandise to sell,” Hitchcock explains. “Because nowadays, if you’re on an independent label, you’re supposed to be the label’s best customer. Like, ‘OK, you’ve got a new album out? How many copies do you wanna buy?’ It just makes more sense to start putting your own products out!”
Robyn Hitchcock. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F. Tickets $28 (plus fee). www.thechapelsf.com
Circa Waves, on tour to promote "Never Going Under," performs at The Chapel on March 22.
For some musicians, COVID proved a creativity-stifling conundrum. Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall, on the other hand, composed roughly 200 songs, which he then whittled down to a sleek, torpedo-fast 11 for the band’s latest fifth album “Never Going Under.” His motto is made clear in the title: He did it all while tending to the daily needs of his kid, Sonny, born just prior to the pandemic.
Currently, the Liverpudlian is happy to be on the road promoting the ebullient, feel-good disc, on a tour that hits town March 22. But he was happy to be a stay-at-home dad for a couple of years, too. “And I feel like I really know how to make the most of the hours in a day now,” says Shudall, an exceptionally wise 35. “I used to just wake up and explode. Now I’m like, ‘Right — wake up, get my son breakfast, get him to nursery, start recording, make some songs, go and play golf for an hour or two, come back, make some more songs, make his dinner, then go and get him from nursery.” Since most of his friends have day jobs, he customarily hits the green alone. “And it’s kind of cool, because golf is the one thing in the world that can stop me from thinking about music,” he adds.
If chant-along anthems like “Electric City,” “Hell On Earth” and the stomping title track made the “Never Going Under” cut, what did the other 189 sound like? Shudall shudders, scrolling through a list of them on his computer. “‘Double Denim,’ ‘Don’t Cry,’ ‘Cop Cars in Sumter.’ I’m glad those didn’t make it,” he says. “But there’s a lot of s—, a lot of bad music that I’ve got to go through to get to any good music. I love experimenting, and if I can keep experimenting, I will eventually find some good stuff.”
Circa Waves. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The Chapel, 777 Valencia St., S.F. Tickets $24 (plus fee). www.thechapelsf.com
Pop chanteuse Betty Who brings her retrofest to the Warfield on March 31.
While many artists stayed predictably put during the pandemic, Australian-bred, Los Angeles-based pop chanteuse Betty Who — who closes out the concert calendar March 31 — found herself pin-balling all over the map, watching her career grow exponentially in the process. She shot her first feature film, Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s Plan B-inspired HBO Max drama “Unpregnant,” playing a gay race car driver named Kira, and was hired to host her own reality TV series, as well — “The One That Got Away,” wherein contestants reconnect with old flames from their past to see if any sparks are rekindled. And, through her longtime friendship with fellow vocalist Kesha, she somehow wound up bravely touring during COVID, but also investigating paranormal phenomena at the haunted AntoInette Hall opera house in Pulaski, Tenn., for the “Conjuring Kesha” ghost-hunting show. And they ran into three very restless spirits, including a particularly vindictive one aptly dubbed Mr. Nasty. “I didn’t start out a believer, but now I am,” she reports, recalling the invisible touches, flickering chandelier lights, and deep, disembodied voices she experienced. “Now every time I see a dark flicker at the corner of my eye now, I think, ‘Did I bring Mr. Nasty home with me?’”
Who, 31, also found the time to cut her new solo set “BIG!,” her fourth, a reflective, '80s-playful retro-fest that bounces from the Elton John insouciance of the title track to “Flashdance”-frantic single, “Blow Out My Candle.” “And also Kevin Bacon in 'Footloose,'" she says. “He’s just a kid, and he just wants to dance, you know? That’s kind of the vibe of a lot of this music.” “BIG!” Works on several levels, she explains, as a female empowerment anthem and also a meta self-reference to her own commanding 6-foot-2 height, which she’s now happily leaning into. “People walk into a room, and that’s the first thing they notice, not my hair or what I’m wearing, but how tall I am,” she sighs. And no one ever dares to mention it. So she’s actively looking for more film or TV roles befitting her Amazonian stature, and she hopes her positive attitude will carry over to her next batch of songs. “If I’m gonna do music, I don’t want to be miserable doing it — I have to be happy,” she says.
Betty Who. 8 p.m. Friday, March 31. The Warfield, 982 Market St. Tickets $30-$55. www.axs.com