Queen and Adam Lambert will rock San Francisco crowds one extra night this fall.
The legendary group and their American Idol front man have added dates to their Rhapsody Tour due to “overwhelming demand,” and that includes another night at Chase Center. The band will perform at Chase Center on November 9,in addition to the previoulsy scheduled performance on November 8. Tickets for the newly added tour date will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 7.
In total, eight additional dates have been added to the North American tour, with second dates in Baltimore, New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and, of course, San Francisco — all following sell-outs of the initial shows. The tour will now include 22 performances, kicking off October 4 in Baltimore.
The Rhapsody tour first hit the road in 2019, but has since taken a four-year pause. The show is promise to bring “a tribute to Freddie Mercury’s majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history,” according to a press release from Chase Center.
The concert is expected to run a 150-minute set including Queen classics, “We Will Rock You”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Radio Ga Ga”, and “Somebody To Love.”