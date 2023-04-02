17704346_web1_190715-SFE-M-AQueen2

Adam Lambert is decked out in full regalia, one of five outfits, on Queen’s 2019 tour. 

 Courtesy Bojan Hohnjec/Miracle Productions

Queen and Adam Lambert will rock San Francisco crowds one extra night this fall. 

The legendary group and their American Idol front man have added dates to their Rhapsody Tour due to “overwhelming demand,” and that includes another night at Chase Center. The band will perform at Chase Center on November 9,in addition to the previoulsy scheduled performance on November 8. Tickets for the newly added tour date will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. April 7. 

