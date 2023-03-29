The great thing about living in a scenic, cosmopolitan metropolis like San Francisco is that you don’t necessarily have to trot the globe to get a sense of what’s happening out there artistically. Just sit tight, and the world will come to you. And nothing could illustrate this better than April’s diverse array of artists stopping by on tour, all of whom hail from far-off way stations.
Colony House
First up, on April 1, is Tennessee punk-pop quartet Colony House, whose founding members — guitarist Caleb Chapman and his drumming brother Will — happen to be showbiz royalty, the sons of Dove-Award-winning Christian-music stars Steven Curtis Chapman and Mary Beth Chapman. But they’re no nepo babies — they might have played music in church and backed Dad on tour as teens, but they long ago chose a more secular rock path, which they’ve honed to sonic perfection on “The Cannonballers,” their latest pandemic-reflective set, every bit as clever, celebratory and effusive as the Chapmans’ key British influence, the Vaccines. It opens with a rambunctious “Land Locked Surf Rock” (what they’ve nicknamed their music), closes on the Bic-flicking orchestral anthem “I’m Not Dyin',” and — with faith as a subliminal cornerstone — finds tunnel’s-end light instead of only COVID darkness.
“I have a wife and two kids, so there was a silver lining to the whole shutdown for me,” says Caleb Chapman, 33. “Being someone who travels so much, this was the first time in a decade that I’ve been home for an entire year. So I was there for the whole thing, watching the seasons change, so I thRew myself into things with the kids and fell back in love with my hometown of Franklin.” Rather than get mired in attendant negativity, he tabled songwriting, began reconnecting with local faces and places from his childhood, and dug up so much old film footage of Colony House that he realized he’d compiled enough for “Everybody’s Looking for Some Light,” a feature-length documentary, after which the new ”Cannonballers” material started to arrive. “The movie ended up being our pandemic project, a beacon of light for us in these dark times,” he remembers. “And we created a drive-in premiere for it over two nights, and we played a concert after the film was over, and all these people drove in from all over the place. And it was awesome!”
Colony House was touring when lockdown hit back in March 2020, and had to cancel its remaining dates. So he’s happy to finally be back on the road. “And my dad is on tour right now, too, and he just had his 50th No. 1 hit,” junior reports, proudly. “So the whole family has had a really good, grateful year so far.”
Dragonette
Certainly, many artists found the pandemic transformational. But Toronto-based musician Martina Sorbara — who records and performs as Dragonette (she plays S.F. on April 8) — reckons she bore a bigger brunt than most. And it’s taken her a full six years between albums, leading up to her new “Twennies” effort, to process all the disruptive changes.
What went down, exactly? Sorbara, 44, chortles. “Do you want the gritty version, or do you want the pristine version,” she inquires, sweetly, then proceeds with the bare-knuckled bio. When she cut her last set, 2016’s “Royal Blues,” she continues, she had recently split with her longtime romantic partner Dan Kurtz, a bassist/producer with whom she’d always made music as Dragonette. But she still had to fulfill concert-schedule obligations with him. Until she didn’t. “So near the end of that tour cycle, I got pregnant, so we canceled the last few weeks of shows that we had on the books,” she says. “And it was also an excuse to not tour with somebody that I, uh, didn’t want to look at anymore. Sorry — I wasn’t expecting to say it so harshly. But at that point, I was like, ‘Well, maybe I don’t want to do Dragonette anymore — I’m going to have a baby, and I don’t know what’s left now after all this pulling apart.” Earnestly, she met with prospective labels who wanted to sign, but A&R execs would play her mixtapes of the Euro-dance-pop sound they envisioned for her, and none of it meshed with her more experimental, 4AD-plush mentality. So she spent most of 2021 collaborating on various singles with other writers, like Gianni Kostic (“Phantom”), the Knocks (“Slow Song”), and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano (“Summer Thing”). “A baby, a divorce and then a pandemic lends itself more to one-offs with other people than me confronting what I wanted to do with my life and my band,” she sighs.
One LA co-writer in particular, Dan Farber, struck her fancy, and she wound up flying him up to Toronto for sessions that gelled into “Twennies,” during which she chose to retain her distinctive moniker. And the songs, naturally, all deal with transformation; “The more I get it the less I want it,” Sorbara trills on the title track, and on the New Wave-retro “New Suit, she loudly declares “Change! Coming!” Indeed. Her son, Barlow, is now 4½, and his father, her live-in beau is not in the music business, thankfully, she says. “He’s a chef that loves to cook, and I know that lockdown was a horror show for a lot of people, so I’m reluctant to say that it wasn’t for me. My wings were already clipped, and I was already used to being home a lot. So lockdown was just more of the same, with two new people who were fun and exciting!”
Los Bitchos
And if you really want a globe-spanning experience, you can’t get more multicultural than the intentionally obscure, yet inexplicably cool four-girl UK combo with the nonsensical tag of Los Bitchos. The band plays nothing but instrumentals, is inspired by Argentinian cumbia music, Peruvian chicha, vintage Turkish psychedelic sounds, and even some old Ventures-frothy surf twang. Bandleader/guitarist Serra Petale calls Perth, Australia home, keyboardist Agustina Ruiz hails from Uruguay, bassist Josefine Jonsson is from Sweden, and drummer Nic Crawshaw is from South London, where the members are all now based. All of these disparate influences and homelands swirl together then explode in a fun, kaleidoscopic display on their 2022 debut disc, “Let the Festivities Begin!,” ably produced by Franz Ferdinand anchor Alex Kapranos, who happened to be a serious cumbia/chicha archivist himself. Los Bitchos made the music just to please themselves, but their unique sound caught on, necessitating a holiday flexidisc, “Los Chrismos,” and a new follow-up EP, “Pah!,” boasting their punk-frantic twist on classic “Tequila.” There is truly nothing else out there even remotely like Los Bitchos today, and Petale — who brings the outfit to town April 18 — is just as surprised as you are.
Back in Perth, Petale’s surreal instrumental odyssey began early. She started on violin at 3, then switched to drums at age 9, before picking up the guitar from her older brother in her late teens. Aimlessly, she jammed with other kids in her parents’ garage while attending university for a biomedical science degree. “I didn’t really have a plan, to be honest,” she recalls. “I just wanted to move to London to pursue, because I didn’t feel like I was connected to anyone in Australia, musically, in the way that I wanted to be.” Looking back, it’s only now that she understands her own gutsy daring — she simply relocated there, alone, not knowing a single soul in England. She promptly enrolled in a London music school to meet people, and her father found her nearby student living quarters in Bethnal Green. Petale had her crucial foothold. Soon she was drumming behind Kid Wave and teaching percussion at her school. Gradually she met the three other girls, and a novel concept was hatched, inspired by an album she heard, then studied, called “The Roots of Chicha,”
“It was this anthology of Peruvian cumbia, and various places in South America have their own style of cumbia,” Petale explains for the layman. “Like Uruguay, where Agustina’s from, has its own version of cumbia, which is slightly different to Argentinian and Peruvian.” And it was an album, more or less, of complete instrumentals, and I thought, ‘Well, why can’t I do something like that?” And it fit her skill set perfectly; she was strong on six-string melodies, but weaker on lyrics and vocals. So the band name might be a joke (“I just made Los Bitchos up, but you get the gist,” Petale snickers, but its intent is quite serious, down to the guitar she’s carefully chosen for her sound, a Marinello Speedster, used in conjunction with ElectroHarmonix and EarthQuake pedal devices. Diving into the past, she concludes, “There’s always something new to learn, and the more I dig into it, the more amazed I am by what people did back in the day.”
Dawes
For some folks, the past three years have completely changed their perspective on art itself. Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith used to live for touring, even backing his singer/actress wife Mandy Moore when she undertook solo jaunts. “And when I was 24, 25, life happened on the road, and life off the road felt like a pause,” reasons the deeply philosophical folk-rocker. And now, with the couple raising two young sons, Gus and Ozzie, in their Hollywood home, “it’s very much the opposite,” he says. “I still love playing shows every night, but life on the road feels like a big pause button, while my life is really going on at home.” And stay-at-home dad was a role he happily fell into over lockdown, while his wife punched the workday clock filming her hit TV series “This is Us.” And it gave him plenty of time to synthesize all of the dark daily newsfeeds into Dawes’ jovially grim, jazz-improvisational 2022 set “The Misadventures of Doomscroller,” recently reissued in a deluxe edition featuring a bonus acoustic “MTV Unplugged”-style concert, live from EastWest Studios. Dawes “Doomscroller” headline tour finally hits The City on April 26.
“With every record, you have a certain kind of marketing budget,” Goldsmith explains. “But these days, music videos are just so much more powerless, and so hard to justify when the most appropriately curated and executed Instagram — made for free — can do way more favors for your song than a $50,000 music video. So instead of just lip-synching one song in costume, we thought, ‘Let’s play the album again live from a soundstage and give content for all of the songs, not just one.” Being home had its perks, too. Goldsmith was there to take the call when his old chum Blake Mills rang to invite him to help compose cuts for a little project he was overseeing, Amazon Studios’ “Daisy Jones & the Six” series, about a fictional-‘70s-rock-band series starring Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough — nice work if you can get it. He doesn’t want to seem entitled, he adds, but sometimes it does bother him that the group he launched way back in 2010 with his drumming sibling Griffin Goldsmith isn’t selling out arenas after eight albums. “But I think that’s by design,” he reckons. “Musically, it’s like we’ve been making Noah Baumbach movies but then wanting ‘Transformers’ success. So now we’re more self-aware of what we provide — it’s definitely not for everybody, never was, and never meant to be. But at the same time, the idea that it could be is always a thrill.”