Growing up in San Francisco’s Mission District, Eli Anaya came of age during what many consider The City’s musical heyday. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, acts like Girls, Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall and The Fresh and Onlys consistently made national music headlines, as critics from across the country hailed the exciting new sounds emanating from San Francisco, much of it happening right in Anaya’s Mission District neighborhood.

But being a teenager at the time, Anaya’s musical leanings weren’t exactly fully developed. While those celebrated San Francisco bands were playing local clubs and venues — which to be fair, were mostly off limits to the underage Anaya — he was off doing more teenage things.

