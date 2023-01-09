The two-time NBA Finals MVP will miss out yet again on playing in San Francisco in front of fans for the first time since he became a free agent in 2019
The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and the Smashing Pumpkins are among the top-billed acts for BottleRock's tenth iteration, which takes place Memorial Day weekend at the Napa Valley Expo fairground.
A handful of the festival's headliners are no strangers to the Bay Area.
Post Malone and Lizzo both headlined recent editions of Golden Gate Park's Outside Lands Music and Arts festival.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers took over Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium last July for a jam-packed concert, which was also part of the band's first-ever stadium tour of the United States.
Locally, Duran Duran and the Smashing Pumpkins both performed at Chase Center last fall. Additionally Lil Nas X swung by that same venue last November for a performance the League of Legends Worlds 22 Finals.
Other acts rounding out the more than 75-plus performers who will take the stage from May 26-28 include Sheryl Crow, Wu-Tang Clan, Nile Rodgers, Leon Bridges, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Bastille and The National.
The festival will also have its usual fare of food, brews and wine. Celebrity and chef performances on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.
Three-day tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at noon.
For the complete lineup, visit BottleRock's official website.