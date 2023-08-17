jive pic 2.jpg

The author of The Jive 96 will speak about the book on Saturday at the Beat Museum in San Francisco 

 Courtesy: Hank Rosenfeld

On a recent sunny morning, I walked with former KSAN DJ Peter Laufer up Mt. Tam in Marin County to get the scoop on a new book about the legendary underground San Francisco rock station and the people who made it tick.

I had listened to KSAN for years. All through the 1970s when I lived in Sonoma County, it was my go-to station for news, views and music. The signal came in loud and clear.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.