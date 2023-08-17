On a recent sunny morning, I walked with former KSAN DJ Peter Laufer up Mt. Tam in Marin County to get the scoop on a new book about the legendary underground San Francisco rock station and the people who made it tick.
I had listened to KSAN for years. All through the 1970s when I lived in Sonoma County, it was my go-to station for news, views and music. The signal came in loud and clear.
As we walked, Laufer talked about “KSAN— the Jive 95”— the subject of Hank Rosenfeld’s new book about the radio station that reported the news no other station reported, and in ways no other station adopted.
The on-air talent emphasized their own personalities. The form as well as the content was radical. According to Rosenfeld, Laufer and others, KSAN made history that still resonates today.
The news department reported on the Indian invasion and occupation of Alcatraz Island. The station sent their stories around the world. Reporters covered student protests at San Francisco State University and at Cal, warned about “bad acid” and urged listeners to attend teach-ins and learn how to practice civil disobedience.
Now a tenured professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon, Laufer was just 20 in 1970 when he first arrived at the KSAN studios on Sutter Street in The City.
But what he learned has stayed with him for decades. Before he came to KSAN he worked at KSFO where he was fired because he refused to cut his long hair. At KSAN he was encouraged to keep his hair long.
“I talk to my students about KSAN because the contemporary world feels devoid of the revolutionary actions we were taking personally and professionally at the station in the 1970s, when the Sixties really happened,’’ Laufer said in his inimitable “radio voice” as we approached the mountain’s peak.
Laufer added, “I was then and still am in love with radio, which is the most magical and visual of media. KSAN was a marriage of convenience between countercultural folks and Metromedia, the corporate ownership. We made the station profitable and we exercised creative freedom.”
Told over 330 pages, “The Jive 95” includes plenty of station history, humorous tidbits and photographs of most of the key players including
Tom Donahue—KSAN’s general manager until his death in 1975— Raechel Donahue, Trish Robbins, Terry McGovern, Bonnie Simmons, Ben Fong-Torres and Wes (“Scoop”) Nisker, who would say at the end of every show, ”If you don’t like the news, go out and make some of your own.”
And KSAN listeners did just that. The on-air talent encouraged members of the audience to become environmental activists, especially after an oil tanker disaster in San Francisco Bay in 1970. Audience members helped clean beaches and rescue birds covered in oil. They also went into the streets to demand that American troops come home from Vietnam.
“KSAN functioned as a communications center for the antiwar movement,” Nisker recounts. The main message was always the music. Rock songs were our liturgy.”
DJs like Bob McClay and Simmons played the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, (later Jefferson Starship), Country Joe and the Fish, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. They broke the mold of top 40 radio and played LPs.
“I grew up in New York, Westchester County, and ran away from home to become a hippie,” Simmons says. Soon after she arrived in San Francisco, Simmons “started to hang around at KSAN.” That’s the kind of home it provided for many refugees from the East Coast.
When Simmoms applied for a job as record librarian at the station she was turned down because she was a Sagittarius. Music director, Tony Pigg, told her he couldn’t hire her because “a Virgo would be the best person for that job.
”After Pigg was “thrown out” and Dusty Street took his place, Simmons became the record librarian.
She knew that she had come to the “right place of employment,” she says, when her colleagues disregarded a memo from Willis Duff, then the station manager, that read “no dogs” in the studio and no smoking “dope” in the building. “The next morning,” Simmons explains, “a large pile of dog poop appeared in front of his office with two roaches in it.”
KSAN folks could be both playful (they spelled the word news “gnus”) and serious, irreverent and reverential, utopian and practical.
“KSAN was a true bulletin board that allowed all its listeners to connect for any reason,” rock maven Ben Fong-Torres, remembers. “The bulletin board was the community’s Craigslist.”
Indeed, KSAN was ahead of its time; a pioneering station that helped to shape the counterculture of the Bay Area and that reflected it, too.
The station offered air time, predictably, to guru Ram Dass, and surprisingly to Sonny Barger, one of the founders of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club who attacked anti-war protesters in Oakland and beat up audience members at the Altamont Speedway in 1969 when the Stones performed for free.
Near the end of the 1970s, KSAN helped introduce punk music and Elvis Costello to the Bay Area.
“San Francisco was the first place I set foot in America,” Costello said during his first radio interview in the U.S. “Simmons allowed me to run riot at KSAN,” he adds. “We were on the air so long chatting that people thought we were stoned or in love.”
Indeed, KSAN folk were stoned more often than not, and in love with radio, with rock, and with their listeners who were in love with the DJs and the station.
“We all thought KSAN was going to keep on flying,” producer Trish Robbins says. Alas, that was not to be. “We need a visionary,” she adds. “The only way to bring back radio is to flip the switch. If you did something crazy enough, people would listen.”
Hank Rosenfeld, author of “The Jive 95” will appear at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beat Museum, 540 Broadway in San Francisco.