The indie pop group Bonny Doon hails from Detroit, but the ethos, substance and approach of the band is pure California, even down to the group’s name, which was inspired by the small hamlet in Santa Cruz County.
With their jaunty, sun-dappled sound and earnest narratives, one could easily mistake Bonny Doon to be a part of the legendary cannon of bands hailing from Laurel Canyon or San Francisco from the 1960s and 1970s, such as the Mamas and the Papas and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
The band’s arrival at that sonic template was not a coincidence, however, or the result of some daydreaming idealization of a far-off remote land.
After stopping by the Bay Area as part of a tour in 2017, guitarist Bobby Colombo fell in love with the region and immediately set his mind to live here one day. A year later, he relocated from Detroit to the bucolic settings of West Marin, where nearly all of the band’s latest album, “Let There Be Music,” was written.
“I lived in West Marin for a couple of years, and it was a really beautiful and wonderful place,” said Colombo, whose band will play at Swedish American Hall on Thursday. “A lot of the references on the album come from that time. To be so close to San Francisco but also have all this great access to nature—it’s really the best of both worlds.”
A lilting, piano-heavy production, “Let There Be Music,” is teeming with pop earworms—hummable, clarion-clear tunes that immediately play over in one’s brain. The opening track is called “San Francisco,” an ode to the allure and draw of the California coast that sets the tone for a record that balances starry-eyed wistfulness with grounded realism.
Much of that grittier realism is derived from a past half-decade of personal and professional tumult for the band. The studio band for Waxahatchee’s incredibly successful 2020 album, “Saint Cloud,” the group was set to embark on an extensive tour in support of that record, but the pandemic shut down those plans.
Ex // Top Stories
Freshwater Creative will offer web services to LGBTQ+ people turned away elsewhere in wake of the controversial decision
The Bay Area's median rental price dropped 4% from 2022, its first decline since 2020. But prices are still higher than before the pandemic
Facebook parent rolls out Threads to challenge Elon. But Team Zuckerberg faces a rough road ahead, experts say
Shortly after, drummer Jake Kmiecik was waylaid by ever-worsening symptoms of Crohn’s Disease and Colombo suffered a traumatic brain injury while working construction in West Marin.
“The effects of that brain injury really lasted at least a year,” said Colombo. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t work on music. I couldn’t listen to anything. I really couldn’t do much. It kind of stopped us right in our tracks.”
Colombo is fully recovered from his injury and Kmiecik is working his way back into more regular live appearances with the group (guitarist and vocalist Bill Lennox rounds out the trio), who are finally approaching a semblance of normality. While much of the writing of “Let There Be Music” predated the unfortunate string of incidents that befell the group, there is an eerily perceptive sense of messaging in the music.
On the title track, Colombo gently croons “Let there be laughter/more than enough/And let there be sadness/But only sometimes,” a deceptively simple and nearly clairvoyant paean to appreciating life’s little joys while acknowledging that pain exists in the world.
“I’ve found that when you write a song that’s not really specific, but is more about reaching for things broadly, that it can have this prescient quality to it,” said Colombo. “We don’t try to get too caught up in the message of the song in particular, but yeah, I think that track kind of captures the ups and downs we’ve experienced in the past few years.”