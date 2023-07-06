Bonny-Doon-Let-There-Be-Music-_-Photo-by-Trevor-Naud-2.jpg

Bonny Doon will play at Swedish American Hall on Thursday after surviving years of adversity

 

 

 Anna Friss

The indie pop group Bonny Doon hails from Detroit, but the ethos, substance and approach of the band is pure California, even down to the group’s name, which was inspired by the small hamlet in Santa Cruz County.

With their jaunty, sun-dappled sound and earnest narratives, one could easily mistake Bonny Doon to be a part of the legendary cannon of bands hailing from Laurel Canyon or San Francisco from the 1960s and 1970s, such as the Mamas and the Papas and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

