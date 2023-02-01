Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Renaissance World Tour" is turning parts of California into the "Bey Area" this summer.
The 28-time Grammy winner announced Wednesday on Instagram that she would be embarking on the 41-show trek across Europe and North America in support of her seventh album "Renaissance," which was released last July and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. It spawned hits like "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," and "Cuff It."
New dates released due to "overwhelming demand" for singer's first-ever greatest hits tour
The "Renaissance World Tour" commences May 10 in Stockholm and jets through Europe before touching down in North America on July 8 with a show in Toronto. Other North American stops include Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Houston and New Orleans.
Beyoncé will perform at Levi's Stadium Aug. 30 in one of two California dates. Her second show takes place Sept. 2 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.
This marks the first time the Houstonian has performed in the region in almost five years. Beyoncé last came to Levi's Stadium in 2018 as part of the "On the Run II Tour," a co-headlining endeavor alongside her husband Jay-Z. Prior to that, she brought the "Formation World Tour" to Levi's Stadium in 2016 and took part in the Super Bowl 50 halftime show months before that.
Santa Clara falls under group B and registration for access to presale tickets is open through Feb. 9 at 8:59 p.m. Presale registration options include choices for BeyHive members, Citi cardholders and Ticketmaster account owners. A lottery-style process will determine which users receive an access code and which users get placed on a waitlist.
For more information on the "Renaissance World Tour," visit Beyoncé's website.