Beyoncé returns to the Bay Area as part of her first headlining tour in more than six years.

Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Renaissance World Tour" is turning parts of California into the "Bey Area" this summer.

The 28-time Grammy winner announced Wednesday on Instagram that she would be embarking on the 41-show trek across Europe and North America in support of her seventh album "Renaissance," which was released last July and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 Chart. It spawned hits like "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," and "Cuff It." 

