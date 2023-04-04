Fishbone

Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore will host a master class in performance and stagecraft this weekend for young musicians in San Francisco

 Wikimedia Commons

Young musicians will have an opportunity to spend this weekend rocking out with none other than Fishbone's Angelo Moore. 

The San Francisco Public Library's Main Library is hosting a music performance master class and rehearsal, which is being helmed by the band's frontman. It is being organized with the San Francisco Rock Project, a non-profit, performance-based music school for kids age 7-17. 

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags