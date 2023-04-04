Young musicians will have an opportunity to spend this weekend rocking out with none other than Fishbone's Angelo Moore.
The San Francisco Public Library's Main Library is hosting a music performance master class and rehearsal, which is being helmed by the band's frontman. It is being organized with the San Francisco Rock Project, a non-profit, performance-based music school for kids age 7-17.
“I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw the name Angelo Moore on our event schedule," said Megan Anderson, the SFPL's youth center manager. "A performer of Mr. Moore's stature and San Francisco Rock Project recognizing the library as a creative convening space means an enormous amount to us and to the community."
This is a free event for ages 7-18 and those ages 7-8 must be accompanied by an adult.
Shark Shartsis, the San Francisco Rock Project's director, first met Moore when the frontman performed alongside a few of Shartsis' students at Rickshaw Stop last September. The two kept in touch, determined to hammer out an event for the next time Moore was in The City.
As soon as he locked in Moore, one of the first calls Shartsis made was to The Mix, the Main Library's teen gathering spot, because "this is really where it lies, is to have Angelo be in a place where people can see someone who is a real personality or real, I hate to use the term rock star but he's a rock star," said Shartsis.
"I'm excited for whoever is in attendance to be able to just learn from someone who's truly got real deal experience in the performing world, in the music world, in the recording world and in life, too," he added.
Fishbone has had a resurgence thanks to the band being featured in the 2022 animated film "Wendell & Wild." The movie includes "Ma & Pa" in its soundtrack, as well as having two of its characters sporting Fishbone shirts.
Event space is still open for the three-day clinic in performance and stagecraft. Prospective performers are encouraged to check out the first rehearsal on April 6 at the Main Library to determine if they would like to participate in a set of shows on April 8, which will take place at India Basin's New Farm SF.
Shartsis believes the weekend will be full of "tremendous moments for anyone who's involved, even if they're just watching. Because (Moore) does have the ability to just inspire, he's just an inspiring person."