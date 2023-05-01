Photo of AEROSMITH and Tom HAMILTON and Steven TYLER and Joey KRAMER and Joe PERRY and Brad WHITFORD

Aerosmith is taking one last romp around the continent with the 40-date "PEACE OUT" farewell tour. 

 Fin Costello/Redferns

After more than 50 years of touring, Aerosmith will hit the road one last time this fall — and they're coming to San Francisco. 

The four-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-certified rock band announced "PEACE OUT," a 40-date farewell tour, on Monday morning. The Black Crowes will serve as the opening act on all dates of the North American excursion. 

