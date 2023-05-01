After more than 50 years of touring, Aerosmith will hit the road one last time this fall — and they're coming to San Francisco.
The four-time Grammy Award-winning and diamond-certified rock band announced "PEACE OUT," a 40-date farewell tour, on Monday morning. The Black Crowes will serve as the opening act on all dates of the North American excursion.
For Blue Army members in the Bay Area, Aerosmith will "Walk This Way" with a Dec. 1 show at the Chase Center. Three days later, the band will perform at San Jose's SAP Center.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. VIP packages, which include perks like a premium reserved ticket, a photo opportunity with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, exclusive merchandise, and more, can be found on Aerosmith's website.
Longtime drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining his bandmates on their last continental trek. In a statement, Aerosmith said "while Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
The "PEACE OUT" tour begins Sept. 2 in Philadelphia, before visiting cities such as Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York and concludes Jan. 26, 2023 in Montreal.