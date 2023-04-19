For more than 13 years, the Canadian indie rock group Sunset Rubdown sat dormant. No shows. No new music. No indication that the project would ever be revived.
And then Spencer Krug had a dream. Literally.
After years of dismissing the idea of a Sunset Rubdown reunion, Krug—the band’s keyboard player and chief songwriter—was inspired by a nocturnal premonition that imagined the group triumphantly returning to the fore. Still half-asleep, Krug took immediate action.
“I’m kind of embarrassed to admit it because it sounds so rom-com, but I just had this really fun dream that we were all playing together,” said Krug, whose band will play at the Independent on April 24. “It’s not like it was something I was mulling over for months. I just woke up and emailed everyone in the group, asking if they’d be interested in getting back together. Within three hours, everyone had responded and said they were in.”
Despite the decade-plus of inactivity and even though the group is occasionally labeled as a Krug side project (his other band, Wolf Parade, has issued five acclaimed albums over 20 years), there was clearly a clamor for the return of Sunset Rubdown. The band’s recently-completed East Coast jaunt of their reunion tour featured numerous sold out shows and plenty of exultant praise on social media from jazzed up fans.
“I had an inkling that people would be excited about our return, but I didn’t think the response would be quite as positive as it has been,” said Krug. “We had to change to bigger venues in a lot of cities because of the demand. Obviously, that was pretty amazing to see.”
In many ways, Sunset Rubdown is a throwback to a bygone era when indie rock ruled the pop culture zeitgeist. Releasing three albums between 2006 and 2009, the band’s output was defined by labyrinthine tempo changes, snaky and circuitous guitar riffs, roaring drum lines and Krug’s trademark whelps and howls.
Reflecting the “anything goes” mantra of that period, the band embraced an array of strange synth sounds and deployed all manners of instruments, including kalimba, a set of percussive instruments native to Zimbabwe. Krug’s lyrics recounted epic tales marked by vivid narratives and imagery, and songs were labeled with curious names like “Up on Your Leopard, Upon the End of Your Feral Days” and “I’m Sorry I Sang on Your Hands That Must Have Been in the Grave.”
And while the band was labeled an “art rock” group, Sunset Rubdown was far from pretentious, and their catalog contained plenty of songs that were catchy as hell.
The band’s debut album closer, “Shut Up I Am Dreaming of Places Where Lovers Have Wings,” has at least five separate jaw-dropping moments that could count as mini pop songs – if they weren’t all incorporated into the seven-minute showstopper. The band’s final offering, 2009’s “Dragonslayer,” is a prog rock fantasy about mythological creatures, but it never feels like anything less than a thrilling journey, largely due to Krug’s command for offbeat melodies and hooks.
All three of the Sunset Rubdown albums received the coveted “Best New Music” label from indie rock tastemaker Pitchfork (a term that doesn’t really apply to the media outlet now), but after “Dragonslayer,” they drifted off into extended hiatus, and there didn’t seem to be any suggestion that they would be reforming, until Krug’s late-night reverie.
During their break, Krug said he would keep in occasional contact with his old bandmates, but with the group split between numerous Canadian cities, he conceded that he didn’t see them much. As a result of their reunion, he’s witnessed just how much personal growth all of the members (Michael Doerksen, Jordan Robson-Cramer, and Camilla Wynne) have embraced during their time off—himself included.
“The things that had led to us breaking up the first time around—those little idiosyncrasies in our personalities—have lessened in all of us,” said Krug. “In their place, we’ve all developed more empathetic and loving elements—the kind that allows you to be more forgiving and to understand differences. It’s a little sad to say because I was in my 30s for the first go-around of the band, but I’ve done a lot of growing up since then. We all have.”
With that newfound maturity and introspection, the Sunset Rubdown reunification seems poised to be more than a one-off set of touring dates. Krug said the band has plans to decamp to the studio later this year to create its long-awaited fourth album. And after years of shooing away any talks of Sunset Rubdown’s future, Krug appears to have more faith than ever in this beloved project.
“This was never going to be a cash grab reunion thing,” said Krug. “The plan was to get together and rehearse, and if we didn’t hate each other, and if the shows went well, we’d plan for the fourth LP. And so far, the shows are going well. Post-COVID-19, it just seems so naïve to plan for the future, but I mean, I’d love to make a fourth album with those guys.”
A fourth album for Sunset Rubdown fans? It would be a dream come true.