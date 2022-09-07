Never one to hold back when depicting the truth, Pier Paolo Pasolini, nearly 50 years after his death, remains a defiant and relevant artist whose films embrace human dignity, condemn authoritarianism and contain vividly depicted sexuality. Worldwide tributes marking the 100th anniversary of Pasolini’s birth include a program in San Francisco where Pasolini admirers and neophytes alike can see a few of the postwar filmmaker’s once “scandalous” works.

The all-day celebration, “Pasolini 100: An Homage to Pier Paolo Pasolini,” is set for Saturday at the Castro Theatre. Five films and a reception make up the very Italian bill.

