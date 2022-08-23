In 2019, Pier 24 Photography mounted the first half of a two-part institutional retrospective, “Ten Years of Pier 24 Photography: Looking Back.” That show surveyed the museum’s collection, simultaneously offering a truncated history of photography. The recently opened second half of the exhibit — “Looking Forward” — is a tastemaker of a show, sampling trends in the best of the best contemporary photography.

Whereas “Looking Back” was arranged thematically, “Looking Forward” subdivides the pier’s 28,000-square-foot exhibition space into 16 single-artist galleries, each revolving around a single project or theme in that photographer’s larger body of work. Even though they aren’t grouped thematically, it’s easy to see how these contemporary photographers are working in stylistic traditions.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.