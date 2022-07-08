A surprising statement about Philip Glass' "La Belle et la Bête" (Beauty and the Beast):
"When it begins and you see the film and hear the singing, you don't know where to look, you don't understand what is happening. It takes about eight minutes for the audience to go: 'AHA!'"
The speaker is Glass himself. The 85-year-old composer understands why the audience needs to catch its breath experiencing something so radically different. And it's typical of Glass to measure the time it takes.
His hypnotic opera-film-live performance hybrid is returning in a production by Opera Parallèle, in SFJAZZ, from Thursday through July 17.
Movies from novels, musicals from plays, songs from poems, variations on a theme are common in the arts, especially in the case of "Beauty and the Beast," a story popularized by Disney, chronicled on the ice, shown with puppets, depicted on lunch boxes, etc. — in any imaginable form.
In 1756, a French governess working in Scotland wrote the original story of "Belle." In 1946, Jean Cocteau directed a masterpiece of a film depicting the story of the monster with a big heart and the beauty who dispells the curse over him.
In the 1990s, Glass wrote new soundtracks for three Cocteau films, "Orpheus," "Les Enfants Terribles" and "La Belle." Opera Parallèle has done all three between 2011 and 2019.
Calling the music a "soundtrack" is technically correct, but there is more to it than that: The music is always performed live, with singers, as the films are screened, so that these works are really known as operas.
Without Glass' own ever-present (and usually excessive) amplification, and with an intimate, excellent ensemble performance, the music emerges to its best advantage, relegating Glass' usual stubborn ostinato and metallic din into the background, bringing melody and harmonic beauty to the fore.
Glass' initial concept was for the opera to be performed by four singers taking on multiple characters along with a small instrumental ensemble, while the film is projected in the background. With the exclusive permission of the composer, the Philip Glass Ensemble, and the Cocteau Estate, Opera Parallèle has been allowed to develop a new hybrid approach for this production. This interpretation will blur the boundaries of film and opera even further to create a music theater experience.
Opera Parallèle Creative Director Brian Staufenbiel says:
"OP’s approach has been to respond to the dreamlike conscious and subconscious elements with our own filmed sections and live action on stage. We explore the questions — like Cocteau — of what is true beauty, and in the greater context of this dream-tale, what is good and evil?
"Cocteau understood what it was like to live with a mask, in fear of showing his true self and sexual orientation, hence his greater allegorical question: Can we go beyond external appearances and categories (the conscious, the beast) and discover what beauty lies inside the soul, (the subconscious). When I take this mask off, will you love me for who I am?”
The cast features soprano Vanessa Becerra in her San Francisco operatic debut as La Belle and baritone Hadleigh Adams as La Bête/Le Prince/Avenant. In a casting update, the roles of Le Père/Ludovic /L’Usurier will be sung by baritone Eugene Brancoveanu and soprano Sophie Delphis will sing the dual roles of Félicie/Adelaïde.
Performing the Philip Glass score will be members of the MANA Saxophone Quartet; keyboardists Keisuke Nakagoshi (OP’s resident pianist), Kevin Korth and Taylor Chan; with Kjell Nordeson on percussion.
The creative team includes Nicole Paiement, conductor; Staufenbiel, director and concept designer; David Murakami, projection designer and director of photography; Natalie Barshow, costume designer; Y. Sharon Peng, hair and makeup designer; Mextly Couzin, lighting designer; and others.