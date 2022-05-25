Peruvian artist Claudio Talavera-Ballón’s latest project brings the beauty of the Point Reyes National Seashore to the heart of the city. In collaboration with the Downtown SF Community Benefit District, Talavera-Ballón is painting San Francisco’s first on-street mural for its newest pedestrian plaza.
Located on Battery Street between Bush and Market, the plaza now known as Battery Bridge was originally closed to vehicles in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now serve as one of downtown’s few green spaces.
Talavera-Ballón sourced inspiration for his 1,900 square foot mural from a trip to Point Reyes’ Drakes Estero. “I want to celebrate the nature that surrounds us here in the Bay Area, also in hopes the mural can serve as a reminder to protect the richness and fragility of nature,” he said.
The mural’s colors and shapes are nods to the Pacific Ocean as well as the surrounding forests, farmlands, marshes and shrub-lands that make up the estuary.
Talavera-Ballón found out about the project through Artspan, an organization which links local artists with potential projects.
The “Estero en Movimiento” mural is the latest addition to Battery Bridge’s development as a public space.
The plaza’s initial closure allowed for the installation of planters as well as an asphalt repaving. Tishman Speyer Properties, the owner of the One Bush Street tower which overlooks the plaza, worked with Downtown SF on the public art installation.
“To be very literal about it, we think of downtown as a canvas,” said Claude Imbault, Downtown SF’s director of public realm and strategic developments. The organization, which serves 43 blocks of the Financial District and Jackson Square, offers services like the creation of public realms and beautification improvements.
Imbault framed the mural’s pitch around the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Asphalt Art Initiative, which “responds to the growing number of cities around the world embracing art as an effective and relatively low-cost strategy to improve and enrich their streets.”
He considered the Battery Bridge plaza a “great space to do something that’s unique and fun and whimsical and welcoming.”
Melissa Buckminster, Downtown SF’s marketing and communications manager, views the mural and the plaza as necessary re-imaginings of the downtown area.
“It’s very clear that our district needs to adapt in this later stage of COVID. We can’t just be a nine to five office district,” she said. “We’re really trying to show that there are other things happening.”
Talavera-Ballón was eager to take on the project as “public art, such as murals, can revitalize public spaces, adding color, vibrancy and character to the urban environment,” he said.
Growing up in the city of Arequipa, Peru as a self-taught artist, Talavera-Ballón went on to study graphic design in college.
During his third year of school, Talavera-Ballón was introduced to art techniques like watercolors, pastels and charcoal. “The moment I started to paint, I realized how much I really loved it and that it was for me,” he said.
After finishing college, Talavera-Ballón met Luis Palao Berastain, a local painter whose work captures indigineous people and farm workers, through a chance encounter. The two exchanged numbers after Talavera-Ballón expressed his aspirations for becoming an artist.
A year after meeting, Berastain gave advice to the burgeoning artist while paying a visit to Talavera-Ballón’s sick mother.
“He wanted to see my work and told me I was off to a good start but that I needed to go to art school,” said Talavera-Ballón, who initially protested the recommendation.
Their compromise was a discipleship where Berastain took Talavera-Ballón under his wing.
Battery Bridge’s mural has presented a slew of challenges for Talavera-Ballón.
Before taking chalk outlines or brush strokes to the pavement, Talavera-Ballón had to research which materials would work best with the surface. He also had to consider the mural’s perspective as its location on the plaza meant that visitors would look down at his work rather than directly at it.
Through his apprenticeship with Berastain, Talavera-Ballón learned to not “be afraid of the blank canvas because a little fear always surfaces when the artist faces a blank canvas,” he said.
Talavera-Ballón’s biggest learning curve throughout the past two months of work has been “learning how to paint while engaging in and practicing some interesting physical positions, such as being on all fours all day long,” he said. “I am extremely grateful for whoever invented knee pads.”
Battery Bridge’s accessibility has allowed people strolling down Battery Street to view the artist at work. “When you are in the process of creating public art, it is wonderful to have direct contact and feedback and input from people,” said Talavera-Ballón. “The interaction and dialogue that this generates is a very rewarding experience.”