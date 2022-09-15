Should Jewish roles be played exclusively by Jews? The question arises when a play such as Paula Vogel’s brilliant “Indecent” comes along.
It’s good news that theaters these days are pledging commitment to across-the-board ethnic and cultural diversity and to “color-conscious” casting (choosing only actors who belong to the specific culture and ethnicity that’s depicted in the script).
But earmarking Jewish roles for Jewish actors — that’s a policy that’s been largely exempt from the color-conscious commitment, even though some Jewish women have been told they’re “too ethnic” (read: too distinctly Jewish-looking) for certain roles.
So for San Francisco Playhouse, which was thrilled to snag the regional premiere rights to Vogel’s imaginative and deeply touching drama for the company’s 20th-anniversary season, director Susi Damilano and casting director Dori Jacobs had a decision to make.
“Indecent” tells the story of the travails of real-life Yiddish author Sholem Asch (1880-1957) and his 1906 drama, “God of Vengeance.” Vogel (“How I Learned to Drive” and more) directs it with her usual light and inventive theatrical touch and deep compassion. Originally co-commissioned by Yale Repertory Theatre and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, “Indecent” opened at Yale Rep in 2015 and on Broadway in 2017.
Asch’s “God of Vengeance” toured successfully around Europe, but when it transferred to Broadway in 1923, problems arose. In it, two women — a prostitute and the brothel owner’s daughter — fall in love. Objections to the play’s content came from various directions and included accusations of indecency due to its lesbian content. (In a sensorial and poignant scene, the two women share a kiss.) The cast was eventually arrested and convicted of obscenity.
Vogel’s quasi play-within-a-play traces the fraught journey of Asch’s play right up until 1952, when Asch is questioned by the House Un-American Activities Committee. The complex story is told through narration, multiple scenes, a variety of real-life historical characters (the playwright Eugene O’Neill and others) as well as a few ghosts, Yiddish song and dance, and a sprinkling of Yiddish dialogue (with projected translations). The S.F. Playhouse production includes an onstage klezmer band on accordion, violin, clarinet and other instruments.
Produced in collaboration with Berkeley’s Yiddish Theatre Ensemble — which recently produced its own Zoom production of “God of Vengeance” in English — “Indecent” requires actors not only to sing, dance and be comfortable in a variety of Jewish idioms, but also to play multiple characters of various ages (seven actors take on more than 40 roles) and to speak some Yiddish as well as English with a Yiddish accent.
Damilano says she did not initially decide to cast 100% Jewish. “I can’t go around asking people what they are,” she points out. “We hoped the people who’d (audition) would have a connection to the piece, meaning some cultural reference.” She adds, “We wanted people who were passionate about the play. That does so much to lift a show, period.”
But Dori Jacobs, who has been S.F. Playhouse’s resident casting director in the past and is now part of the local equity/diversity/inclusion-focused Casting Collective, says she told Damilano right off that the play needed to be cast with Jewish actors, and Damilano agreed.
“Actual Jewish stories onstage are really quite rare,” says Jacobs. “And a story like this that questions everything about who we are … It has every element of the Jewish experience (and) authenticity is paramount.”
Bruce Bierman, co-artistic director with Laura Sheppard of the Yiddish Theatre Ensemble (and, for this production, dramaturge), saw the issue differently. “If an actor is great, they can transcend anything, I believe,” he says. But, he concedes, it takes time, if you’re not Jewish, to absorb the necessary inflections of language.
One of the actors in the S.F. Playhouse “Indecent” cast, Rachel Botchan, had appeared in a Yiddish-language production of “God of Vengeance” at La MaMa in New York. She plays the prostitute, Manke, and is also coaching the actors in the language, while Bierman functions as dance consultant and helps the modern-day American actors to adopt the physicality of Polish-Jewish intellectuals and bohemians of a century or so ago. Others on the production team include a dialect coach and a choreographer.
For Damilano, it was important to cast actors with the flexibility to change from one character to another, which they do in full view of the audience, during the tiny interludes between scenes. She also wanted some visual diversity within the culture in terms of physicality, “to show the breadth of what’s Jewish.” (Yes, there’s a blonde in the show, and a guy who’s 6-foot-3.)
The actors who were cast — Botchan, Rivka Borek, Billy Cohen, Dean Linnard, Victor Talmadge, Malka Wallick and Ted Zoldan — had personal tales to share: relatives who’d died in the Holocaust and “outstanding stories of connection with the subject,” says Jacobs.
Damilano herself has a Jewish biological father but was not raised Jewish; with her German mother, she came to the United States at age 4 with German as her first language. So for personal reasons, the chance to co-produce with the Yiddish Theatre Ensemble was ideal: “I get to visit a part of my DNA that I wasn’t raised in.”
And as Jacobs says, the fact that equity in casting is an ongoing part of the discourse within the field — that’s the important thing: “The dialogue, the quest to solve these quandaries. If we stop asking these questions, then we’re nowhere.”