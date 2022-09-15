Indecent SFPH

Rivka Borek, left, and Malka Wallick in a scene from "Indecent" at the San Francisco Playhouse.

 Jessica Palopoli

Should Jewish roles be played exclusively by Jews? The question arises when a play such as Paula Vogel’s brilliant “Indecent” comes along.

It’s good news that theaters these days are pledging commitment to across-the-board ethnic and cultural diversity and to “color-conscious” casting (choosing only actors who belong to the specific culture and ethnicity that’s depicted in the script).

