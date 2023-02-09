Whereas most people never make it past Abbey Road’s impenetrable wooden doors, the first-time director was awarded unprecedented access to the London studios for her debut documentary, “If These Walls Could Sing.”
That started with the studios' never-before-seen archival stills, footage and session tapes. She was also able to procure interviews with the rarefied roster of talent that recorded there, including her father, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher — and even the notoriously reclusive Bay Area filmmaker George Lucas, whose “Star Wars” films were scored there by John Williams.
“It was great,” says the acclaimed photographer and daughter of Beatles and Wings cofounder Paul McCartney. “I got to come to the Bay Area and meet Lucas there. It was very focused on his work at Abbey Road, so it was nice to sit with him and allow him to reminisce about that time and how much he enjoys working with Williams.”
The eye-opening film, which screens Tuesday at the Vogue Theatre as part of the Mostly British Film Festival, gives viewers an inside look at the most famous and longest-running studios in the world and the artists and technicians behind its most celebrated creative output.
Its legendary history goes back over 90 years and the recordings there, spanning albums, film scores and video-game music, number around 400.
Most of the Beatles and Wings records were produced there along with such pivotal albums as Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Oasis’ “Be Here Now” and the soundtracks to “Return of the Jedi” and the three 2000s-era “Stars Wars” prequels.
McCartney’s doc takes viewers inside the notoriously private studios and into the creative process that the 53-year-old director only previously saw glimpses of when she visited her parents there during the recording of their seminal Wings records, including 1973’s “Band on the Run,” 1975’s “Venus and Mars” and 1976’s “Wings at the Speed of Sound.”
Her parents were so at home at the studios that they brought their pony, Jet (the subject of Wings’ same-named single) there the following year.
McCartney remembers her early trips to the studios fondly.
“Wandering along the corridor, at age five or six, and seeing they have different tape machines and all these different instruments that are lying around, it seemed like a bit of a treasure trove,” she says.
Taking two years to make the film, from research to final cut, McCartney learned about the historic studios and the artists who made the most of their state-of-the-art equipment and expert technicians.
”I've grown up going there and I didn't know a fraction of what I researched and put into the documentary,” says McCartney.
Abbey Road gave the director carte blanche to dig deep into its archive and film in its studios because, after 90 years in business, they were eager to celebrate that the recently restored recording studios were not only open but also thriving at a time when so many young artists are taking the more affordable bedroom-production route.
She wanted to share her discoveries with the general public, who’ve never stepped beyond the studios' outside zebra crossing, an attraction in its own right since the Beatles were photographed traversing it for their 1969 “Abbey Road” album cover.
So she made a point of shooting a lot of interior studio footage to introduce these rarely seen rooms to a wider audience.
“I just thought, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if, by the end of the documentary, the viewer feels like they know Abbey Road,” she says. “That they've been invited in and they've looked around.”
But with so much material to work with, enough for multiple films, McCartney says she focused her 88-minute movie around moments over the past nine decades when artists felt comfortable pushing themselves and creating something new and original.
“It needed to have intimacy and not just be fun facts the whole time,” she says. “It needed to have a soul — and that was my way to give it some soul.
A great example from the film is when Williams talks about using the studios' orchestral potential to create his masterpiece “Star Wars” scores. Lucas, in his interview, compares each visit to Abbey Road with Williams to “unwrapping a Christmas present.”
“I feel passionate about the place still,” says McCartney. “And when I walk in, I have this great feeling and it is inspiring. So to see Lucas so enthusiastic, giving and interested, and also invested in Abbey Road as an inspiring space, it was just sweet.”
