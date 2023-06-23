Humor is noticeably absent in the realm of music. Unlike the film, print and television worlds, very few musical artists make commentaries on their life and society in a manner that can truly be considered funny.
There is the occasional wry troubadour or the goofball act making parody songs, but for the most part, music is usually a stern undertaking.
That’s why is such a breath of fresh air. The San Francisco band is fully capable of being serious as a heart attack at times, but they are also deeply and unmistakably funny in a way that few groups have ever been.
“I think it’s pretty important for us to inject humor into our music,” said Max Freeland, vocalist and chief songwriter for the group. “I always liked it when I heard songs from bands that sounded pretty normal, but if you take a closer listen, the lyrics happen to be really funny ... We don’t want to get into the Weird Al or Flight of the Conchords territory, where everything is a joke.”
On the band’s latest album, “Peace Loving People,” which is being released on Friday, Pardoner channels ’90s-era Beck for a collection of weary tunes laced with existential malaise.
Tracks like “Are You Free Tonight,” “Get Inside!” and “Deadbeat” hilariously capture the hopelessness of staying relevant and cool in the wake of ever-changing cultural norms, with Freeland asking, “Which losers today/tomorrow will win?” on “Get Inside!”
In “Are You Free Tonight,” Freeland laments that “while I was getting high/everyone passed me by,” another deadpan assessment of the relentlessness of the hipster arms race.
The band often pairs those tracks with equally riotous music videos. In “Are You Free Tonight,” the group members — Freeland, Trey Flanigan, River Van Den Berghe and Collin Burris—reenact a bizarro world CIA plot.
Freeland, driving in a vintage Volvo, blasts the song as part of a lo-fi psy-op maneuver, immobilizing everyone in his path from the tune’s Havana syndrome-like effect.
That video was shot in the Richmond district, where most of the band members used to live. The group met while attending San Francisco State University. Though Freeland moved to Vancouver a few years ago, he’s back in The City for the summer as the band preps for an extensive nationwide tour next month. They’ll cap that tour with a show on July 23 at the Great American Music Hall — the biggest venue they’ve headlined to date.
“It’s pretty huge to be playing there as a headliner,” said Freeland. “It will be an amazing way to wrap up that tour.”
A dynamic part of the local music scene since releasing its exhilarating debut album “Uncontrollable Salvation” on the San Francisco label Father/Daughter Records, Pardoner will take the Great American show as an opportunity to showcase its entire oeuvre for a hometown crowd.
And while the set will surely be filled with laughs, the band also has a sensitive side. That element is captured most eloquently in “Dreaming’s Free,” the track that follows “Get Inside” on their “Peace Loving People.” On it, Freeland ruminates about his inability to learn from past mistakes, singing, “I got so much left to lose/Seems like I never learn the lesson/unless the lesson leaves a bruise.”
On that song, the band employs a gentler, dreamier sound, contrasting with the louder blasts of feedback that inhabit other parts of the album.
“We try to boomerang things a little,” said Freeland. “It’s kind of like, when you’re taking pictures, and everyone is like, ‘let’s take a silly one!’ and then you take a normal one after. We don’t want to do the same schtick over and over, so I think it’s important to be endearing at times. We don’t want to go too overboard with that, though. So, sometimes you have to cut things with something that’s a little more sour.”