Pardoner - Press Photo 1 by Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes.jpeg

San Francisco-based quartet Pardoner is set to play the Great American Music Hall in July as the band preps for a nationwide tour.

 Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes

Humor is noticeably absent in the realm of music. Unlike the film, print and television worlds, very few musical artists make commentaries on their life and society in a manner that can truly be considered funny.

There is the occasional wry troubadour or the goofball act making parody songs, but for the most part, music is usually a stern undertaking.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom's new climate newsletter.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

 