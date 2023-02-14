Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World,

In his new book, “Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World," Malcolm Harris seeks to bring the Silicon Valley city’s historical responsibility to light

Palo Alto is haunted. “Unseen lineages of historical responsibility” lurk amidst the oak trees on Stanford’s campus and the sleek venture capital offices on Sand Hill Road, giving the town — and the capitalist world it shaped — a dark legacy it has never fully grappled with.

In his new book, “Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World” (Little, Brown; $32.40), Malcolm Harris seeks to bring the Silicon Valley city’s historical responsibility to light. That he does over the course of 704 pages, though not always in the most historical way. “Palo Alto” reads at times like a novel by Thomas Pynchon, a psychedelic romp through Silicon Valley office parks and Central Valley union halls, Chinese iPhone factories and Afghan battlefields. The paths can be difficult to follow, but the patient traveler hoping to learn more about any one of California’s many gold rushes will be rewarded. 

