Over the course of one weekend at Golden Gate Park this summer, you can spend a Sunday listening to Megan Thee Stallion, a Saturday listening to Foo Fighters and a Friday listening to … Basketball Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal on the ones and twos?
Yes, they're all coming to the 2023 iteration of Outside Lands later this year. On Tuesday, festival organizer Another Planet Entertainment announced the lineups ahead of single-day ticket sales beginning on Wednesday. The three-day event begins on Friday, Aug. 11.
Seventeen-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will headline that night, performing in his first-ever San Francisco concert. Foo Fighters, meanwhile, will headline on Aug. 12 making their first appearance in the city since drummer Taylor Hawkins died last year. Odesza will close out the festival with a headlining set on Aug. 13.
Zedd (Friday), Janelle Monáe (Friday), Lana Del Rey (Saturday), Maggie Rogers (Saturday), the 1975 (Sunday) and Lil Yachty (Sunday) are all set to descend on San Francisco in the first weekend of August, commemorating the festival's 15th anniversary.
Single-day tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT at this link. As of publication, the following ticket levels were still available:
Single-day, general admission: $199 per day, plus fees
Single-day, GA+: $299 per day, plus fees
Single-day, VIP: $449 per day, plus fees
Single-day, Golden Gate Club: $2,199 per day, plus fees
Three-day, general admission: $507.95, after fees
Three-day, Golden Gate Club: $5,098.95, after fees