San Franciscans may be forgiven for feeling as if the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival happened like a week ago.

After a painful year-plus absence due to the pandemic, the multi-day gathering in Golden Gate Park took place over Halloween weekend in 2021 — several months later than its traditional August setting. Fortunately for music fans, the festival is returning to its normal timeframe in 2022, making for a thankfully shorter offseason. Outside Lands is literally making up for lost time — and it’s safe to say that no one has concerns with that expedited schedule.

That’s due in large part to another great collection of eclectic musical performers, with the headliners ranging from Bay Area punk icons Green Day to ubiquitous rapper/pop star Post Malone to soulful hip-hop impresario SZA. Other notable acts include ever-rising indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, now two years into her tour supporting 2020’s “Punisher,” power pop mainstays Weezer and Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow.

As usual with Outside Lands, the smaller font acts can be just as compelling as the headliners, highlighted by avant-garde weirdos 100 Gecs, chillwave pioneers Washed Out, Virginia Beach rap legend Pusha T, the Instagram-famous Petey and countless others.

The musical acts are far from the only Outside Lands draw. The festival will once again feature an array of dining and drink options, plus other attractions like Grass Lands, with its cannabis-focused “town square.”

It should all make for another unforgettable weekend — and even with a quicker turnaround —one that could not come soon enough.