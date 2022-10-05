"The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock," a world premiere at Z Space, focuses on a trans teenager who runs away from home to squat in the Tenderloin during the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riot protesting the harassment of trans people.
Fenner Frank Merlick, left, and Julie Kawabara in a scene from "Pony," a play where trans man and ex-con Pony moves to a small town and falls in love with a waitress when events begin to make him question if his violent past will rear itself again.
Davood (Damien Seperi) and Donya (Dina Zarif) celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary by traveling to the same seaside town where they spent their honeymoon when a mysterious young man begins to follow them in "The Language of Wild Berries."
Christian Cagigal takes folks along a for a lantern-lit stroll through Pacific Heights for the San Francisco Ghost Hunt, The City's first ghost tour, founded by Jim Fassbinder in 1998.
Audrey Penven
Into the Dark presents "The Summoning: Go Beyond the Veil of Darkness" at the old Mint building downtown.
Into The Dark SF
"Hell Hole 22" at Oasis features 30 performers and a generous helping of drag, aerial arts, fire-eating and a rooftop maze.
Oasis
Tristan Crane
Estela Hernandez
Tim Garcia, left, and Leon Jones in a promotional image for "A Picture of Two Boys," at the New Conservatory Theatre Center.
Lois Tema
Golden Thread Productions
The unbridled imagination of Tina D’Elia comes to life in "Overlooked Latinas." This queer telenovela farce of the century will be presented at The Marsh San Francisco, October 6-29, 2022.
Lisa Keating Photography
Performance artist David Brandstätter, left, and singer Michelle Jacques in "Fre!heit."
SHFTS Art in Movement and Shelley Ho, stitch by Jazmine Nunez
Whether or not President Biden’s reassurance that “the pandemic is over” is scientifically accurate, it felt like a great relief in September to watch a few shows while unmasked. The Orpheum and the Golden Gate no longer require proof of vaccination or masks, nor does American Conservatory Theater —where you’d be remiss not to catch The 7 Fingers’ exquisite circus arts show “Passengers” before it closes on Sunday at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary).
You’d also be remiss to skip a much smaller show, right around the corner on Mason Street: Jeffrey Lo’s “Zac & Siah or, Jesus in a Body Bag,” a world premiere at Custom Made Theatre Co.’s tiny venue. Running through Oct. 16, it’s funny, irreverent and insightful in its wacky take on the Resurrection, with a topnotch three-person cast and terrific direction by Adam L. Sussman.
As for this month’s openings: Along with a few very short runs at various venues, such as “Freiheit” at CounterPulse and Christian Cagigal’s ambulatory “San Francisco Ghost Walk” (a genre unto itself), a few resident theaters are opening their 22-23 season. And The Marsh, in the Mission, as usual has multiple shows running.
San Francisco Ghost Hunt
Trudging up and down the hills of Pacific Heights for about a mile during an hour and a half on a misty dark night, led by longtime local actor/master magician Christian Cagigal wielding a lantern, is magical. He regales you with intriguing and often unsavory tales of San Francisco’s checkered past — the people, the houses, the perhaps-still-restless spirits. 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Meet in front of the Healing Arts Center, 1801 Bush St., S.F. Tickets: $30. sfghosthunt.com
The Summoning
If Cagigal’s ghosts aren’t scary enough for you, check out this annual and downright terrifying immersive walk-through at the grand old Mint downtown. This year’s brand-new rendition, created once again by Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions and Non Plus Ultra, promises to be both unnerving and fun. The theme is "The Summoning: Go Beyond the Veil of Darkness." Oct. 7-Nov. 5. 88 5th St., S.F. Tickets: $55-$75. terrorvault.com
Hell Hole 22
And one more Halloween-themed theatrical event: a “super-immersive experience” involving “depraved and unholy” entities. It’s part party, part installation, with 30 performers and a generous helping of drag (including the wonderful D'arcy Drollinger), aerial arts, fire-eating and a rooftop maze. October 29-31, Princess Presents at the Oasis, 298 11th St., S.F. Tickets: $20-$75. eventbrite.com
The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera
This world premiere by Adrienne Price, a rock musical with an antic comic-book sensibility, focuses on a trans teenager who runs away from home to squat in the Tenderloin. It’s set during the 1966 Compton Cafeteria riot in the Tenderloin protesting police harassment of trans women, and preceded the famous Stonewall riots in New York City. Matt Fukui Grandy and and Jeanine Adkisson collaborated with Price on the music, with Rotimi Agbabiaka and Edris Cooper-Anifowoshe at the helm. Oct. 13-Nov. 5. Z Space, 450 Florida St., S.F. Tickets: $0-$50. zspace.org
Pony
This Bay Area premiere by playwright Sylvan Oswald, a professor in UCLA’s LGBTQ studies department, follows a trans man, Pony, an ex-con who moves to a small town and falls in love with a waitress. There’s lots more to this drama: a recent local murder, a trans guy who’s following Pony around. The play, which premiered in 2011 in Chicago, was described in American Theatre as “populated by a spectrum of queer and trans characters, no cis men, and honest, poetic conversations about the trans experience.” It’s also been said to explore “questions of generational difference, class and gender.” Kieran Beccia directs a five-member cast for Cutting Ball. Oct. 14-Nov. 13. Cutting Ball, 277 Taylor St., S.F. Tickets: $15-$100. cuttingball.com
A Picture of Two Boys
In this world premiere by Nick Malakhow at New Conservatory, two boys, one sensitive (played by Leon Jones), the other rebellious (Tim Garcia), part ways and then reunite years later, bound together for life by an event from their shared past. Richard A. Mosqueda directs the two-hander. Oct. 21-Nov. 27. New Conservatory Theatre Center, 25 Van Ness Ave., S.F. Tickets: $20-$65. nctcsf.org
The Language of Wild Berries
A marriage is at risk in this mystery play of sorts by award-winning Iranian-born playwright Naghmeh Samini, and Golden Thread Productions is just the company to do it justice, as the first Middle East-focused theater in the United States. Former artistic director and founder Torange Yeghiazarian translated the script for this American premiere and directs it; she has written that it’s a deceptively simple story, “filled with theatrical magic and mystery.” The playwright’s work has been produced in Iran, France, India, the U.S. and elsewhere. Oct. 14-Nov. 6, Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., S.F. Tickets: $15-$100. goldenthread.org
Overlooked Latinas and The Hummingbird
Just about every solo show at The Marsh, San Francisco’s long-running “breeding ground for new performance,” has solo-show guru David Ford’s name attached to it, pretty much guaranteeing a good production. This month, he worked with actor/writer Tina D’Elia to develop “Overlooked Latinas,” which Mary Guzmán directs. It’s described as a “queer telenovela farce,” in which two Latinx best friends are creating a TV pilot about Latinx movie stars of the McCarthy era. And in the case of Kathryn Keats’ “The Hummingbird,” Ford is listed as co-developer and director. Keats’ piece is musically based (she and Kevin Gerzevitz wrote the music) and tells of her romantic and ultimately deeply disturbing experience as a young actress in New York. The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F. "Overlooked Latinas: Through Oct. 29. "The Hummingbird": Oct. 14-Nov. 18. Tickets: $20-$100. themarsh.org
FRE!HEIT
Among the short runs (and with a short running time of 60 minutes), this European import by German choreographer and performance artist David Brandstätter is a mixed-genre piece. Repurposed for various productions around the world, the CounterPulse iteration is a collaboration with Bay Area mezzo-soprano Michelle Jacques, who sings and narrates while Brandstätter takes the stage in an expressive and personal physical performance. It’s all about exploring notions of freiheit (freedom). Brandstätter calls it a “meditative journey.” Oct. 7-9. Counterpulse, 80 Turk Street, S.F. Tickets: $18-$25. sfiaf.org
