Whether or not President Biden’s reassurance that “the pandemic is over” is scientifically accurate, it felt like a great relief in September to watch a few shows while unmasked. The Orpheum and the Golden Gate no longer require proof of vaccination or masks, nor does American Conservatory Theater —where you’d be remiss not to catch The 7 Fingers’ exquisite circus arts show “Passengers” before it closes on Sunday at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary).

You’d also be remiss to skip a much smaller show, right around the corner on Mason Street: Jeffrey Lo’s “Zac & Siah or, Jesus in a Body Bag,” a world premiere at Custom Made Theatre Co.’s tiny venue. Running through Oct. 16, it’s funny, irreverent and insightful in its wacky take on the Resurrection, with a topnotch three-person cast and terrific direction by Adam L. Sussman.

