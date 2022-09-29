October traditionally kicks off with a bang, thanks to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park, which, amazingly, is still free for music fans as event founder Warren Hellman had intended.

The month maintains a good-karma rock energy, starting Sunday at Bimbo’s, with a rare blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gig from legendary synth-rock combo Heaven 17, which — when ex-Human League anchor Martyn Ware formed it with with vocalist Glenn Gregory back in 1980 — didn't perform any concerts. But the Sheffield duo took to UK stages last year to play some early Human League albums in their entirety. Now, they’re revisiting their classics, anthems like “Crushed By the Wheels of Industry” and “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.