October traditionally kicks off with a bang, thanks to the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in Golden Gate Park, which, amazingly, is still free for music fans as event founder Warren Hellman had intended.
The month maintains a good-karma rock energy, starting Sunday at Bimbo’s, with a rare blink-and-you’ll-miss-it gig from legendary synth-rock combo Heaven 17, which — when ex-Human League anchor Martyn Ware formed it with with vocalist Glenn Gregory back in 1980 — didn't perform any concerts. But the Sheffield duo took to UK stages last year to play some early Human League albums in their entirety. Now, they’re revisiting their classics, anthems like “Crushed By the Wheels of Industry” and “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang.”
“This is the first time we’ve ever toured, and I don’t know why we didn’t do it before — it’s been good fun, like a breath of fresh air and the audiences have been really appreciative,” notes Gregory, phoning from a Stateside date. He and Ware have even discussed the possibility of recording new material they’ve been stockpiling back in Britain.
But Gregory has been plenty busy composing the soundtrack for a BBC TV series, the nautical drama “Vigil," which involved taking a trip inside a submarine, to familiarize himself visually with its limited confines.
“It’s very claustrophobic, and I didn’t particularly enjoy it,” says the composer, who works regularly on film and TV soundtracks out of his garden studio in London’s Primrose Hill district. He notes the Glasgow set for “Vigil,” "was apparently the most expensive one that the BBC has ever built — it’s this huge, massive three-fourths cutaway submarine, with decks and everything, and it was amazing.”
Gregory has been aesthetically approximating the pressure of a deep-sea dive. “All of it came from having this almost imperceptible machine noise throughout the score, this low throb,” he says. “So we took clunks and hums and stuff and just really slowed them down, way more than half-speed, and it worked. Every time you go back down to the submarine in ‘Vigil,’ you immediately get that oppressive pressure.”
For now, revisiting Heaven 17 albums like “Penthouse and Pavement” feels like summer vacation from his day job, which resumes upon his return home for season two of “Vigil.”
“I just like to work, so I find this quite relaxing,” he says. “We go out there, play, tell some stories and it’s never the same every night. It’s almost like a family reunion!”
IF YOU GO
An Evening With Heaven 17
Where: Bimbo’s 365 Club, 1025 Columbus Ave., S.F.
When: 8 p.m. Sunday, October 2
Tickets: $36.50, $40 door; Limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages available
In other tales of how musicians make money, there is the often career-saving resource called Patreon, a site that enables artists to offer fans memberships in an elite subscription service. When Pomplamoose founder Jack Conte helped found it a few years ago, there were only three other artists listed. Now, there are 250,000 diverse creators involved in the L.A. company, requiring Conte and his wife Nataly Dawn to be half-time executives when not making music. Through Patreon, Pomplamoose offered fans a new video weekly through 2020-2021, even when lockdowns made it difficult for musicians to collaborate.
Dawn appears in town on Saturday, Oct. 22, backing her new pandemic-scripted solo album, “Gardenview,” which she cultivates separately from Pomplamoose. How could the singer choose which songs go where? Easy, she swears.
“Since Pomplamoose (playfully named after the French word for grapefruit) is indie pop-rock, I think it comes down to genre — if, for whatever reason, the songs I was writing fell into more of a folk, Americana or bluegrass style, songs that are very soul-searching that also have a bit of a country vibe to them, I’m like, ‘Well, this not a Pomplamoose song — this is a Nataly Dawn song!’”
After 14 years as a team, which includes four albums and EPs, plus four solo sets — her impulse was to go solo and record “Gardenview” live in one pell-mell period last year. Yes, she does have an actual garden view at her home in Berkeley, a veritable wall of greenery. But basking in the verdant lockdown sun had its drawbacks for the 35-year-old fair-skinned blonde — in April of 2021, she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a skin cancer luckily was caught early.
“But it also pushed things forward with the record — I had three months from finding out that I had skin cancer to having it removed,” says Dawn. “And in that three weeks, we recorded the album. And it really did just solidify things, like, ‘Okay, we’re making this choice!’ Or, ‘We are doing this!’ And otherwise, the record would not be what it is today.’”
Dawn says she also doesn’t mind losing half of her and Conte’s year to Patreon. “The value is in the fact that you’re creating, and people are supporting you because they value what you make, and they don’t want to live in a world where you aren’t able to make those things anymore.”
IF YOU GO
Nataly Dawn
Where: Swedish American Hall, 2174 Market St., S.F.
Lastly, in case you miss Katie Crutchfield in her edgy Waxahatchee incarnation at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this month, you can witness her phoenix-like transformation into Plains, the retro-minded, alt-country duo she formed during lockdown with singer/songwriter Jess Williamson. Their recent debut “I Walked With You a Ways” is a whimsical gem, inspired by harmonies the women heard on “Trio” albums from Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, and which was created over a series of frustrated post-Covid calls, as they commiserated over the absence of concert prospects.