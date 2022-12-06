“Nutcracker” is a many-splendored thing: a ballet, yes, but also an industry, a tradition, an employment and career opportunity, an eye- and heart-opening experience for generations of children.

When San Francisco Ballet begins its monthlong series of 33 performances in the War Memorial on Dec. 8, hundreds of dancers, musicians, ushers and backstage workers will dedicate themselves day and night to entertaining an audience of close to 100,000.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like