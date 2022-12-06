“Nutcracker” is a many-splendored thing: a ballet, yes, but also an industry, a tradition, an employment and career opportunity, an eye- and heart-opening experience for generations of children.
When San Francisco Ballet begins its monthlong series of 33 performances in the War Memorial on Dec. 8, hundreds of dancers, musicians, ushers and backstage workers will dedicate themselves day and night to entertaining an audience of close to 100,000.
Over time and generations, “Nutcracker” is a living memory. S.F. Ballet’s renowned prima ballerina Gina Ness told The Examiner that even now, her “Nutcracker” experience 50 years ago is still vivid as ever:
”I had the wonderful opportunity to dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy with several great partners during my years there (1972-1985). I always viewed this role as a special introduction to ballet for young children.
”I thought of the role as a character in a story: A beautiful fairy rewarding the bravery, love and courage of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, who were children in Lew Christensen’s production. It was not just a ‘grand pas de deux’ for me. I was the Sugar Plum Fairy!”
Another popular local veteran artist, S.F. Ballet and S.F. Opera double-bassist Shinji Eshima says:
”This season will be my 41st year of playing the ‘Nutcracker,’ which makes it approximately my 1,400th performance. But it is always the first time for somebody in the audience, which makes it special so I still get a thrill walking into the orchestra pit.”
Of the music, S.F. Ballet Music Director Martin West, who has conducted hundreds of performances over the years — and is in the pit again this season — said: “Far from being a chore, conducting Tchaikovsky’s astonishing score over and over is one of my true pleasures. Every year I am amazed how much there is still to discover in this masterpiece.”
The current production is again Helgi Tomasson’s 2004 choreography, with Michael Yeargan’s sets and Martin Pakledinaz’s costumes. What’s new this year is that rather than making announcements week to week, casting is being listed for the entire run, featuring Yuan Yuan Tan, Henry Sidford, Nikisha Fogo, Misa Kuranaga, Joseph Walsh, Isabella DeVivo, Lucas Erni, Sasha Mukhamedov, Dores André and Max Cauthorn, among others.
After the creation of the work in St. Petersburg in 1892 by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, S.F. Ballet, the country’s oldest ballet company, premiered it in the U.S. in 1944 in Willam Christensen’s choreography.
As World War II came to its conclusion in the Pacific, soldiers on leave and even some of those treated at Letterman Hospital received complimentary admission to the Opera House.
Except for the pandemic in 2020, San Francisco’s Nutcracker returned every year. During the War Memorial reconstruction after the Loma Prieta quake, the company managed to find a substitute venue for it in the Palace of Fine Arts.
Perhaps most significantly, “Nutcracker” has been the first experience of performing arts for generations of young children, dazzled by dancers, spectacular staging and the sound of a large orchestra.
During one of my visits over 40 seasons, a dozen years ago, I asked Jiwon Baxter, then 7, about her “Nutcracker” experience. Jiwon’s favorite was “a lot of pretty music,” but she found the fight with the Mouse King too scary. “But I like it when Dr. Drosselmeyer does magic and turns the lights on. I like it when Clara and the Nutcracker go into the Land of Sweets and I like the twinkling snow fairies and the Waltz of the Flowers.”
Special this year is a performance perhaps unique in the world: “a welcoming performing arts experience for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities, and their families, friends and caretakers on Dec. 21.”
”Nutcracker” is also significant for helping the survival of ballet companies — approximately 40% of some of the country’s ballet companies’ budgets are covered by these performances.
In the case of S.F. Ballet, the expected income may amount to over $2 million (against considerable expenses), helping with the company’s $56 million budget. This estimate takes into account the War Memorial’s new capacity of 3,006 — after replacing all seats and reconfiguring the orchestra — and 33 performances, with prices ranging from (a hard-to-find) $19 to $495 in the usually capacity-occupied theater.
Much as the 2020 “Nutcracker” and the entire ballet season was missed as the War Memorial closed for the pandemic, streaming came to the rescue as an estimated 1.5 million viewers watched company performances through streaming and accessing content on the S.F. Ballet@Home platform.
After the “Nutcracker” run, the 2023 season opens with a gala on Jan. 19, and performances begin on Jan. 20. This is the first season with Tamara Rojo as artistic director, succeeding Tomasson who held the position for 35 years and programmed the 2023 season before leaving. Rojo’s first programming and choreography will be seen beginning in the 2024 season.
