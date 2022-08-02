The Beths are a New Zealand band, but they are one of those international groups that feel like they were created in the musical labs of Southern California.

They combine the languorous harmonies of Laurel Canyon bands with the witty wordplay and rangy guitars of LA legends Rilo Kiley. They add in some Beach Boy-influenced harmonic arrangements straight and sprinkle in a few pop-punk elements of San Diego scenesters.

In short, they would seem perfect for a summertime music festival in California. Only San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival is decidedly not that environment — what with the temperatures hovering in the low 60s and the sun being an infrequent visitor. When informed of this summer concert quirk, the band seemed a little unprepared.

“Oh, wow — I don’t even think I packed long sleeves for this tour,” said Beths guitarist Jonathan Pearce. “That will make for an interesting time.”

It might not be sunny and 85, but even Karl the Fog won’t be able to suppress the enthusiasm and verve of the power pop band which specializes in the kind of catchy hooks and stirring melodies that can warm even the chilliest of days. The band is one of the festival’s first performers, taking the Twin Peaks Stage on Friday at 12:45 p.m.

Based out of Auckland, Pearce and vocalist/songwriter Liz Stokes grew up together and eventually met future Beths’ members Benjamin Sinclair and Ivan Luketina-Johnston while they were all studying jazz at the University of Auckland. Following graduation, the band members spent time in a host of different bands with less-than-appealing returns, according to Pearce.

“We all finished school and we were all playing in other people’s groups, but I don’t think anyone was feeling that fulfilled,” said Pearce. “It wasn’t until Liz found a deep enough dissatisfaction in what she was doing that things started to change. She started writing her own music and kind of recruited us to join. We knew immediately that this was something different.”

While New Zealand has a great tradition of indie rock music, most notably the bands on the Flying Nun records like the Bats, the Clean and Tall Dwarfs, Stokes said she took more inspiration from American artists like Jenny Lewis (of Rilo Kiley) and Bright Eyes.

Their 2018 debut album, “Future Me Hates Me,” which won rave reviews and quickly established the Beths as an act to follow, was a perfect amalgamation of those influences, incorporating tasteful guitar riffs, emotive lyrics, catchy choruses and Stokes’ clarion-clear vocals.

After touring extensively in support of their debut album, the Beths seemed poised to capitalize on their growing fame with the release of their second record, “Jump Rope Gazers.” However, that sophomore effort came out at the height of the pandemic in July 2020, making any international shows impossible. But in a twist that would seem completely alien to Americans accustomed to COVID-19-related dysfunction, the Beths were able to play a whole host of domestic shows in 2020 due to the pandemic’s relatively benign impacts in New Zealand.

“Lockdown worked pretty well over here, so we were able to play a couple of great tours in New Zealand and a bunch of summer festivals that year,” said Pearce. “When we put out the album, we pretty much knew we weren’t going to be able to tour overseas, but it was still great to be able to play that album live.”

The lack of international exposure in support of “Jump Rope Gazers” did not dim the prospects of the Beths in the least, as the band quickly moved ahead with their highly anticipated third full-length release, “Expert in a Dying Field,” set to be released on Sept. 16.

Their first two singles from that album — the title track and “Silence is Golden” — showcase the ever-growing oeuvre of the band. “Expert in a Dying Field” is a frail twee-pop ballad about the strange aftermath of long-term relationships, while “Silence is Golden” is a loud, dissonant wrecker about — ironically — the desire to find peace and quiet in the white noise marathon that is modern life. The band recently wrapped up a successful North American tour earlier this year, which included a sold-out gig at the Independent in San Francisco.

“We’ve played San Francisco three times and it’s been amazing every single time,” said Pearce. “I think we must have a really lovely audience here.”

Based on that success, it seems obvious the Beths have found a second home in San Francisco. They just need to remember to bring layers next time.