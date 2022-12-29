From the Yerba Buena days, when a handful of eccentrics caroused in their moth-eaten Shangri-la at the end of the world, to the Halloween revels of today, The City by the Bay has prided itself on knowing how to party. A piece written after the 1906 catastrophe famously claimed that San Francisco was “the gayest, lightest-hearted, and most pleasure-loving city of the Western continent.” And S.F.’s biggest and wildest celebration has always been on New Year’s Eve.
This bacchanalia was, is and forever will be fueled by one substance: alcohol. But during the Prohibition years, the cup of good cheer was dashed from San Francisco’s lips. How did The City manage to keep the good times rolling during those 13 long, dry years?
Answer: With ridiculous ease — aided by hip flasks, city politicians who refused to enforce the law, and cops who obstructed federal Prohibition agents by giving them parking tickets.
San Francisco never bought into “The Great Experiment,” as Prohibition was called. Its hard-drinking citizens prized their town’s Wild West roots and free-spirited ways, and scoffed at the moral fervor that drove the national “dry” movement. City politicians engaged in “blatant nullification of the law,” wrote Gilman Ostrander in “The Prohibition Movement in California 1848-1933.” In 1926, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution opposing the use of police officers “on any basis” in the enforcement of Prohibition. The leading dry organization, the Anti-Saloon League, called San Francisco “hilariously wet” (which it did not think was funny) and ranked it second only to New York as the “wettest” city in the country.
Nonetheless, San Francisco was under pressure to enforce the law, and federal Prohibition agents were often zealous in their efforts. The tension between attempts to enforce Prohibition and the laissez-faire, or outright obstructionist, attitude of The City’s citizens and officials led to numerous clashes. And the most sensational — and sometimes hilarious — of those encounters took place on New Year’s Eve.
Plenty of booze was clearly consumed, whether openly or covertly, on the first New Year’s after Prohibition. A Chronicle reporter, writing under the unconvincing name of “A. Ringsider,” made the rounds of The City’s leading pleasure joints on the evening of Dec. 31, 1920. In his nudge-nudge-wink-wink story bearing the august subtitle “Whazzamazza Noo Year; Allri’ Wi Me,” he reported that the patrons at Tait’s on O’Farrell “had a fine time with… their immersion into that fluid which contains more kick than comfort;” that Tait’s at the beach was “equally as wet” as the nearby Pacific Ocean; and that revelers at the St. Francis Hotel partook of “the wassail bowl, cut down to hip-pocket size.”
There were apparently at least 21,600 of these portable “wassail bowls” in circulation in The City. According to the Chronicle, “Rumor sayeth” that 900 cases of whiskey, each containing 24 pint bottles, had arrived in town a few days earlier, offering an “explanation of the whyness of many bulging hip pockets on New Year’s Eve.”
The Examiner reported that huge crowds gathered on Market Street, The City’s traditional center of revelry. After broadly hinting that hip flasks were ubiquitous, the paper wrote, “And the liquor traffic cops? One failed to see them.”
The following New Year’s Eve was similarly untroubled by attempts to enforce Prohibition. The Chronicle reported, “Prohibition agents did not make a single arrest last night nor did they attempt a raid.”
But on the next New Year’s Eve, that of 1922-23, federal agents got serious about enforcing the law — and ran into hostile cops and even more hostile revelers. On New Year’s Day, 1923, the Examiner ran a man-bites-dog headline proclaiming “Policeman Nabs Two Dry Agents in Raid.” The paper reported, “A clash between Patrolman Emile Hearn and federal Prohibition officers occurred last night while the dry agents were raiding the Il Trovatore restaurant, 502 Broadway. The cafe is on Hearn’s beat, North Beach.
“As the agents were carrying seized liquor to their automobile from the cafe, the policeman arrested two of the federal men for violation of the traffic laws.
“A hot exchange of words attracted a mob of people from nearby cafes.
“‘Every time you come down here I have trouble with you prohibition officers!’ shouted Hearn.
“‘If you paid as much attention to stopping law violations on the beat as you pay to us you would be better off,’ shouted C.H. Wheeler, chief prohibition enforcement agent.
“Clubs were drawn by the prohibition squad when it seemed that the argument would end with blows. The policeman finally tagged two of the cars and directed the federal officials to appear in court Wednesday to answer charges of parking improperly.”
In an early manifestation of a perennial San Francisco problem, the officers, who also raided the Fior d’Italia and the San Remo Hotel, explained that they couldn’t find parking.
If Patrolman Hearn’s actions invited suspicions that he was on the take, The Examiner’s follow-up story did nothing to dispel them. The paper reported that while serving as bailiff on a grand jury investigating notoriously corrupt bail bondsman Pete McDonough, Hearn had been accused of carrying messages to McDonough, as well as of trying to influence grand jurors’ opinions.
But the unpleasant reception Hearn gave Wheeler and his men paled by comparison to the one that greeted the federales when they staged a New Year’s Eve raid at three leading beach resorts. Under a headline blaring “Guests Riot As Dry Squad Raids Beach,” a Jan. 2, 1923 Examiner story recounted the mayhem that ensued after 30 federal Prohibition agents crashed into the joints, sweeping the revelers from their feet, arresting proprietors and waiters and seizing large quantities of Champagne, wine and liquors.
“The wildest disorder reigned at Tait’s (-at-the-Beach), when ten members of the raiding squads…entered the resort shortly after 2 o’clock yesterday morning,” The Examiner reported. “The New Year’s revelry had reached its height. A thousand guests were in the dining rooms or in the private apartments. Liquor was as free and plentiful as the ocean and, according to the raiders, was anything but pacific. Men and women were highly exhilarated ... One handsome gowned woman, screaming and fighting, sought to prevent (chief agent C.H.) Wheeler from seizing a suitcase of wine at the table which she and her friends occupied. From another table one of the guests hurled a bottle at Prohibition Agent John H. Vail, inflicting a bad gash in his neck.”
A similarly inhospitable welcome greeted Prohibition agents when they stormed into “Shorty” Robert’s resort, located a few blocks away from Tait’s on the Great Highway. “A free-for-all fight was started as the Federal agents entered the place. (Agent) Bernhardt seized a glass of liquor from one of the tables. It was dashed from his hand. He drew his blackjack, and was at once mobbed. He was knocked down twice, cut over the eye with a bottle, and was severely bruised. (Agent) Strum, struggling with another crowd of infuriated guests, drew his revolver and threatened to use it...”
As these stories indicate, San Francisco did not like Prohibition. And when the Great Experiment finally ended on December 5, 1933 (conveniently, just before New Year’s Eve), rumor sayeth that its citizens cracked open enough suitcases of wine to irrigate Golden Gate Park.