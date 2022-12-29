From the Yerba Buena days, when a handful of eccentrics caroused in their moth-eaten Shangri-la at the end of the world, to the Halloween revels of today, The City by the Bay has prided itself on knowing how to party. A piece written after the 1906 catastrophe famously claimed that San Francisco was “the gayest, lightest-hearted, and most pleasure-loving city of the Western continent.” And S.F.’s biggest and wildest celebration has always been on New Year’s Eve.

This bacchanalia was, is and forever will be fueled by one substance: alcohol. But during the Prohibition years, the cup of good cheer was dashed from San Francisco’s lips. How did The City manage to keep the good times rolling during those 13 long, dry years?

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.”

Tags

You May Also Like