A 38-Geary Muni bus pulls away from a stop at Geary Boulevard and Ninth Avenue in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The 38 and its rapid peer can get you to most of the San Francisco restaurants just added to the Michelin Guide California.

Nine San Francisco restaurants are among the newest additions to the Michelin Guide California, and you don't have to go very far to eat at them.

The newest eateries are all within a stretch of three square miles in The City, only going as far west as 10th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, and as far south as Potrero Hill. Six are along, or within walking distance of the 38 and 38R bus lines.

