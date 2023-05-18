A 38-Geary Muni bus pulls away from a stop at Geary Boulevard and Ninth Avenue in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The 38 and its rapid peer can get you to most of the San Francisco restaurants just added to the Michelin Guide California.
The newest eateries are all within a stretch of three square miles in The City, only going as far west as 10th Avenue and Geary Boulevard, and as far south as Potrero Hill. Six are along, or within walking distance of the 38 and 38R bus lines.
All nine of the May additions are clustered fairly close together in San Francisco's 49-square-mile confines. Logistics — like each restaurant's hours and available space in your stomach — would prevent you from eating at all nine restaurants in one day, but it's certainly possible to walk, bike, bus or drive past all of them in a few hours.
Michelin announced the addition of 19 restaurants to its California guide on Wednesday, all of which are located in the Bay Area. The company publishes its full guide in December, which is also when Michelin announces its starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants — the former for what Michelin considers the most outstanding restaurants, and the latter for those that represent the best value.
The City now has 120 restaurants in the Michelin Guide California, thanks to Wednesday's nine additions: Anomaly SF, Aphotic, Copra, Friends Only, HK Lounge Bistro, Noodle in a Haystack, Prik Hom, Rosemary & Pine and SuraGan. Bansang, a contemporary Korean restaurant on Fillmore Street, was announced as a Michelin Guide restaurant in March.
San Francisco's newest Michelin Guide restaurants, some of which are less than a year old, cover the full gamut of cuisines and styles. Limited-seating, reservation-only sushi counter Friends Only in Nob Hill earned a spot, but so did Aphotic, a SoMa seafood spot with at least twice as many combined Yelp and Google reviews (387, as of press time) as any of the other restaurants making the cut.
San Francisco's presence in the Michelin Guide is far wider than just the new additions, with restaurants in the Mission District and the Outer Sunset. It remains to be seen how well-represented those other neighborhoods will be when the full guide is published later this year.