Documentaries can be as captivating as narrative features, and two nonfiction films opening in Bay Area theaters Friday demonstrate that. “Fire of Love” is a gloriously cinematic tale of love and lava. “Living Wine” takes us into the natural winemaking world while doubling as a climate change thriller. Both films feature people who love what they do. Expect to be inspired.
Katia and Maurice Krafft, the famed 20th-century French volcanologists featured in Berkeley-based Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love,” first experienced amour when encountering Mount Etna, in Katia’s case, and Mount Stromboli, in Maurice’s. Later, the two would meet and become partners in love, life and volcano science. (The film playfully speculates on the details of their first date.)
From the 1970s until their deaths, caused by an erupting volcano in Japan in 1991, the two traveled the globe to document, via samples, footage, photographs and data, erupting volcanos and streams of lava. Their work benefited science substantially, though their methods — which involved getting dangerously close to their fiery subjects — distressed some colleagues. Dosa shows us some of their close encounters.
Combining 16mm footage (some of it shot by the Kraffts themselves), TV interviews, volcano facts, book excerpts, animation and biographical and poetic narration, Dosa and her team have crafted what the filmmaker calls “a volcano story, a science story, a love story and a character-driven story.”
“It was a challenge to put it together, but a very joyful process,” says Dosa, who became aware of the work of the Kraffts while researching Icelandic volcanoes for her documentary “The Seer and the Unseen.” The Kraffts fascinated Dosa, and she discovered that a gold mine of archival materials reflecting their lives and work existed.
Dosa decided to present the couple’s story as a love triangle: Katia, Maurice and volcanos. Because few images exist of Maurice and Katia interacting with each other, images of volcanoes, with their explosive quality and flowing lava, seemed to fill the romantic void. Whether in a shot of Katia standing near a volcano in attire that suggests a space suit, or footage of Maurice with purpose in his stride as he advances toward a volcano, we sense the passion.
Dosa says the French New Wave was an influence for “Fire of Love,” as well as for the films and writings of the Kraffts themselves. “New Wave was the cinema of their time,” Dosa says, pointing to its love triangles, existentialism, playful zoom shots, big-picture pondering and what she calls the “lens of association.” Questions constantly arise. Why did Maurice include a picture of Katia in an inner tube among his images of volcanos, for starters?
The footage was “beautiful but limited,” says Dosa, who credits her team for making the existing materials visually and sonically compelling. The entire film reflects collaboration, she adds, praising editors, musicians, cinematographers and others.
Dosa gives special mention to performer-writer-filmmaker Miranda July, whose narration Dosa describes as capturing the joyful yet complicated spirit of the Kraffts. Dosa, editors Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, and producer Shane Boris wrote the words July speaks.
As for making the Bay Area her home base when so many filmmakers live and work in New York or Los Angeles, Dosa speaks highly of the local scene. “I love the Bay Area documentary community,” she says, describing it as filled with talented people who are supportive of one another.
With its scenes of adventure, volcanic landscapes, and rolling lava (which might just be the most cinegenic natural substance in the world), “Fire of Love” demands to be seen on a big screen, and audiences can enjoy that experience when it opens Friday at venues that include San Francisco’s AMC Kabuki 8 and Alamo Drafthouse theaters.
“Living Wine”
Gideon Beinstock, Megan Bell and Darek Trowbridge — the primary subjects of Lori Miller’s “Living Wine” — haven’t chased volcanoes or enjoyed luminary status, but these Northern California winemakers, who make wine the natural way, with methods beneficial to the environment, are shining lights in their field.
Miller was inspired to make “Living Wine” after learning that conventionally made wines contain chemical additives and involve environmentally harmful agricultural practices. “The same people who always buy organic foods will buy corporately made wines, not realizing that these wines are full of chemicals,” she says.
Her film turns us on to the natural alternative by following a handful of Northern California winemakers as they go about their work and discuss their philosophies, creating wines via sustainable and regenerative farming, without chemical elements. As climate change is shortening growing seasons, increasing temperatures and setting the stage for wildfires, these winemakers are working to heal the environment.
Beinstock, in the Sierra Nevada foothills, is one such star in this field. He learned his farming techniques from artisan winemakers in France and now teaches interns his methods so that the next generation can practice them.
Bell, from Santa Cruz, came up through the corporate wine industry, but the sexism she encountered there prompted her to pave her own path. She now creates natural wines from unusual varietals and is a one-woman force who does everything from marketing her wines to driving a forklift.
Trowbridge, a pastoral winemaker and proprietor, creates chemical-free wines reflecting traditional methods and his winemaking family’s history. He also has produced a mulch that helps reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.
Experts Timothy LaSalle (Center for Regenerative Agriculture) and Elizabeth Candelario (Mad Agriculture), meanwhile, discuss modern agriculture and its impact. Chemicals used in bombs during World War II were used in synthetic fertilizers after the war, for example.
Miller deftly combines such facts with footage of the winemakers in action, initially in down-to-earth form and later in crisis mode. A terrible heat wave and then devastating wildfires occur. The winemakers work day and night to save their wines and livelihoods by harvesting the grapes early.
“There’s a lot of dirt and sweat in the film,” Miller says.
Unexpected suspense can be a documentarian’s dream, Miller says, but in cases like these, there is also the reality that lives are at stake. Fortunately, “there were happy endings,” she adds.
The film also took on a new dimension: “I ended up with a story about the human effects of climate change.”
“Living Wine” is also satisfyingly cinematic throughout, whether Miller is showing horrible fires, picturesque scenery, or winery workers crushing grapes with their feet.
It will screen in theaters specializing in independent fare. These venues reflect the indie quality of this film and of its subjects, says Miller, who is a strong believer in independent cinema and concerned about its welfare. She cites John Sayles, the Coen brothers and Paolo Sorrentino as filmmakers she admires and names Agnes Varda’s “Faces Places” (“a big influence”) and the docs “Senna” and “Buck” as nonfiction favorites. “I like watching authentic people,” she says. “Living Wine” indeed features such subjects.
The film opens Friday at Rialto Cinemas Elmwood in Berkeley. It can also be viewed online.