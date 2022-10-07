Nadine Ijewere orange dress
Nadine Ijewere

Sometimes a song or a painting or a soup or a poem can crack you open to a whole new way of seeing and being in the world.

I left the Museum of the African Diaspora’s new exhibition “The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion” brimming with images and ideas, reveling in the myriad visions of true and fantastic Black beauty — and starving for lunch. Minutes after leaving the museum, I was standing in line at Super Duper Burgers. Ahead of me were three Black women, spread across both line lanes as they talked. They didn’t look like models but in that moment, I started to see them as like the photographs I’d been immersed in all morning: the geometry of one woman’s perfectly round, close-shaved head, the straight angle of her shoulder and the triangle formed by her bent arm resting on a ledge; the drape and sway of her companions’ braided bobs and the unconscious choreography of how they were responding to each other.

Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.