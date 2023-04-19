the king of weed

"Big Mike" bypasses the pot lounge and smokes from a three-foot-long joint at the 420 event at Hippie Hill on Saturday April 20, 2019.

 Ellie Doyen, Special to S.F. Examiner

Everyone has their own preference for how to celebrate 420. Luckily, San Francisco is replete with options. 

The City is known for going all out on this international stoner’s holiday. Last year, a Mike Tyson appearance headlined the iconic Hippie Hill festivities. Headlines that followed the celebrations read like a deleted scene from "The Hangover." This year, the event will be hosted by singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, with appearances from a slate of dope-friendly DJs. 

