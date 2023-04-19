Everyone has their own preference for how to celebrate 420. Luckily, San Francisco is replete with options.
The City is known for going all out on this international stoner’s holiday. Last year, a Mike Tyson appearance headlined the iconic Hippie Hill festivities. Headlines that followed the celebrations read like a deleted scene from "The Hangover." This year, the event will be hosted by singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, with appearances from a slate of dope-friendly DJs.
As usual, San Francisco’s biggest 420 gathering will take place on Hippie Hill, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Golden Gate Park. But for those looking to embrace a mellower high, here’s what else is going on around the Bay that day:
A farm-to-table 420
The folks over at 7Stars, a dispensary in Richmond, are rounding out their 420 festivities with music, food and local cannabis farmers on site. Learn about the journey of your joint from East Bay experts.
"420 at 7Stars" 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20. 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center, 3219 Pierce Street, Richmond. Free. 7starshhc.com
Kickback with a movie
A cannabis cult classic, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," will be shown twice at Balboa Theatre. Want an excuse to munch on some popcorn and giggle at high high schoolers? CinemaSF has you covered.
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” 4:20 - 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Balboa Theatre, 3630 Balboa St., San Francisco. $15. balboamovies.com
Get stoned with Cal Academy
420 falls on a Thursday, which means The California Academy of Sciences is open into the evening for the 21+ crowd. The museum plans to celebrate just like everyone else: with stones. Geology will be at the center of their showcase. Other museum favorites will also be open to explore, like the aquarium and rainforest. Plus, there will be snacks for purchase (just in case).
"NightLife: Stoned" 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday, April 20. California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. $26.75. calacademy.org
Zen in the Gardens
Gentle Yoga in the San Francisco Botanical Gardens takes place every third Thursday of the month. This year, the calendar gods are looking down on the chillest of 420 practitioners. Find inner peace, just a stoner’s throw from Hippie Hill.
"Gentle Yoga in the Garden" 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Fragrance Garden, SF Botanical Gardens, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. $20. sfbg.org
Another hill, different hippies
A smaller, purportedly tamer 420 celebration has popped up at Dolores Park in recent years as an alternative to Hippie Hill’s historically chaotic take on the holiday. 420 Fest is a different strain of celebration. Rather than one cohesive lineup, the Fest calls for a slew of co-located cannabis events and activities. The website hasn’t been updated for some years, so it is unclear if a formally organized event will take place this year. But either way, Dolores Park is bound to be 420 friendly.
"420 Fest" All day. Thursday, April 20. Dolores Park, San Francisco. Free. 420festsf.com