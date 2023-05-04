So far, 2023 has proven to be a year of new things for San Francisco’s art world, from galleries breaking ground to established ones shaking it up. In May, we check in with some o. So whether you’re looking to take a trip downtown for a weekend afternoon of art or wander into your neighborhood gallery on a whim, here’s a guide to some of the best art experiences in The City this month.
Lena Coletto at Hot House Gallery
The 4 Star Theater is bringing a new meaning to the term “arthouse.” Located inside the recently renovated Richmond District movie theater, Hot House Gallery, which opened earlier this year, aims to showcase local and national artists in the sort of alternative, artist-run exhibition space that has long been essential to the Bay Area scene. Curator and artist Silky Shoemaker hopes that Hot House Gallery can be a space for shows that aren’t driven by commercial viability, giving more experimental projects their turn in the limelight. The theater will also host monthly film screenings programmed by exhibiting artists, taking advantage of the gallery’s proximity to the theater’s screening room. This month, the gallery presents “Carnal Delirium: An Unquenchable Thirst,” an exhibit of ceramic sculptures by local artist Lena Coletto. Taking on familiar forms – a pack of Newports, a handle of Fireball – Coletto’s ceramics speak to the mass production and marketability of addictive substances while enshrining these motifs in slightly cartoony renditions. This is art imitating life: the highs and lows; the chemical tightrope acts that govern our daily lives, the mundanity of desire and survival.
Hot House Gallery, 2200 Clement St, S.F. Free. 4-star-movies.com/hot-house-gallery
Jona Frank at EUQINOM Gallery
49 Geary was once home to several local galleries in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Many longtime tenants have dispersed to other neighborhoods in recent years, with a few mainstays, like Fraenkle and Robert Koch, left behind. Now they’re joined by EUQINOM Gallery, relocating downtown after seven years at its initial home in the Mission. The gallery kicks off its tenancy with Jona Frank’s solo show, “You Are Not Enough.” The photographs in the show, reconstructed from memory as well as expanded by the artist’s imagination, build on the artist’s 2020 memoir, “Cherry Hill: A Childhood Reimagined,” which traced the artist’s childhood, her mother’s battle with depression and her brother’s diagnosis of Schizophrenia. The memoir, too, included photographs using actors to stage Frank’s memories – Laura Dern portrays the young artist’s mother. The scenes set in the suburban America of the 1970s and 80s explore themes of familial and social pressures while capturing all the angst, awkwardness and uncertainty of childhood. There’s a surreal, dreamlike quality to the pictures, speaking to the effect of memory they emulate – Frank’s childhood in Cherry Hill, NJ, seen through the blown-out lens of hindsight.
EUQINOM Gallery, 49 Geary St, S.F., Suite 417. Tue-Sat 11 am—5:30 pm. Free. euqinomgallery.com
“Black as an Experience, Not as a Color” at Jonathan Carver Moore
Jonathan Carver Moore, San Francisco’s first art gallery owned by an openly gay Black man, opened its doors in the Transgender District, on Market Street, in late March. Focusing his programming on artists who are queer, women, and/or people of color, Moore aims to bring local artists to the international stage and vice versa. “Black as an Experience, Not as a Color,” the gallery’s second exhibition, brings six male painters from across the African diaspora into conversation with one another, exploring the radically diverse experience of Blackness in portraiture. Aplerh-Doku Borlabi and Odinakachi Okoroafor both incorporate unconventional processes in their paintings, from coconut shells sewn onto the canvas to illustrate Black skin, to the addition of screen-printing techniques. Sesse Elangwe’s work extends more formal experimentation, drawing viewers in with a surreal edge, while Christopher Adam Williams's portraits offer the most directly realist renderings (expect no less from an artist who goes by The Black DaVinci). Steelo’s scratchy style is emotionally evocative, incorporating text to speak to his subjects’ interiority. Glenn Hardy Jr. offers a departure from strict portraiture in favor of showing groups of people in community settings, like a barbershop or baseball field, collaged photographic elements contrasting with his illustrative style. In concert, these painters deliver a ranging survey of styles and approaches to the subject of identity in contemporary painting.
Jonathan Carver Moore, 966 Market Street, S.F. Open by appointment. Free. jonathancarvermoore.com
Jenna Garrett at Staircase
When Staircase founders Lindsay Albert and Ivana Colendich decided to open a gallery last year, they saw no reason to wait for a permanent space – instead, they set up shop in the stairwell of Albert’s Inner Richmond apartment building. For the second exhibition at Staircase’s temporary location, the gallery presents “Teeth of the Wolf,” a solo show by local artist Jenna Garrett. Garrett’s photographic installations throughout the space explore the history and legacy of the Bald Knobbers. This vigilante group once operated near her childhood town in the Ozarks region of Missouri in the 1880s. Identifying as “defenders of the community,” the Knobbers tended to wreak havoc on locals who got out of line, disbanding after escalating tensions with a rival gang – the Anti-Bald Knobbers. In an American political landscape ringing with the recent collective memory of scenes of White nationalism from Charlottesville and January 6th, the investigation into the psychology of militia groups feels as pressing and contemporary as ever. Garrett comes at her subject sideways, combining archival photos with black and white shots of historic locations and recreating scenes with models and reproductions, speaking to the fragility of ideological charade.
Staircase, 148 Clement St., S.F. Open Thu & Fri by appointment, Sat & Sun 12 pm-5 pm. Free. staircase.place