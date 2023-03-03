Dewey Crumpler

Dewey Crumpler's “In the Moment,” 2023, from "In Space Time,” a solo exhibition of his paintings from the last 30 years.

 Courtesy Jenkins Johnson Gallery.

Well, the rain is back. Looking for an indoor activity to while away the weeks ahead? Good thing there’s plenty of art to see in San Francisco this month. From exhibitions by two legendary local painters to a group show raising the question of how art itself can offer a spiritual experience, here are five shows to check out in The City right now.

Dewey Crumpler: “In Space Time”

Mike Henderson

Mike Henderson's “Untitled,” 1978. The exhibition "Chicken Fingers"  focuses on a turning point in the artist's painting practice between 1976 and 1980. 
Edvard Munch

Edvard Munch's “Madonna,” 1895, one of the standout examples of artistic examinations of religious ritual in “Rituals of Devotion."

You might like

SF once supported a Marxist labor school

SF once supported a Marxist labor school

A student at the California Labor School might have attended a W.E.B DuBois lecture, studied with Frank Lloyd Wright or had Maya Angelou for a classmate, as a show at the Tenderloin Museum attests

Hunter Saxony III

Hunter Saxony III, "This Part of Me is You,” 2023. A local artist, Saxony styles himself “San Francisco’s last Black calligrapher.”
Deborah Oropallo

Deborah Oropallo and Michael Goldin, “Fowl Weather," 2023.

Max Blue writes about art for The Examiner and other publications.

Tags

You May Also Like