Plenty of art packs an overt political or social message, but in the absence of any other conceptual or emotional quality, it’s just propaganda — no matter how magnificent. A glaring example comes in the form of “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” at the Legion of Honor.
It’s the first U.S. survey of portraits and decorative design objects from the Tudor dynasty, organized in partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Cleveland Museum of Art.
In scale and scope, the show is surprisingly small, just 90 objects (contrast that with the 144 comprising the recent John Singer Sargent exhibition hosted in the museum’s same galleries), and fails to provide much art historical or contemporary context.
The Tudor family rose to power in England following the War of the Roses in 1485, when Henry VII defeated Richard III and married Elizabeth of York to settle the 30-year conflict. The Tudor dynasty, however, did not begin in earnest until King Henry VIII’s break with the Roman papacy and self-appointment as Head of the Church of England to facilitate his own divorces from wives who had not bred a male heir.
A Bluebeard type figure, Henry VIII wed six wives in his lifetime, ordering the execution of two. The remainder of the dynasty, which lasted until 1603, was marked by further family intrigue and continued Catholic/Protestant tensions — one of Henry VIII’s daughters, Queen Mary I, who earned the nickname Bloody Mary, executed over 300 Protestants between 1555-1558.
The exhibition’s centerpieces are the canonical royal portraits of Henry VIII, painted by Hans Holbein the Younger in 1540, and Queen Elizabeth I, the final Tudor monarch, painted by Nicholas Hilliard in 1576-1578. In Holbein’s painting, Henry VIII strikes an imposing figure, his gold-threaded tunic adorned with pearls. Hilliard’ “Elizabeth I” is similarly ostentatious, with jewels dripping from her bodice and radiating from her hair like a halo.
A full-body portrait of Elizabeth (artist unknown), towards the end of the exhibition, is even more resplendent.
Ex // Top Stories
One of San Francisco's most exclusive styles is back
Long-term doctors at St. Mary’s Medical Center worry about quality of care under UCSF leadership
In today's ExTech&AI, how the Ripple victory in its legal brawl with the SEC is a head-scratched for some observers,
In addition to these and several other royal portraits, the exhibition features design objects and ephemera from the dynasty, including suits of armor, tableware, tapestries, illuminated manuscripts and religious texts. In the most intriguing gallery, architectural features have been integrated into the infrastructure of the exhibition, including wood paneling from Boughton Place, Kent, and luminescent portals of stained glass, giving a vague sense of the dynasty’s milieu. The craftsmanship of these objects is always impressive, but never moving. It’s hard to celebrate tyranny, no matter how well dressed.
The gaudiness of these antiquities speaks to what the exhibition’s curator, Martin Chapman, acknowledges as “the Tudors’ use of art to legitimize their claim to the crown, rival the courts of Renaissance Europe, and project a stable, kingly image.”
An examination on how art is repurposed as propaganda under fascism would make for an interesting exhibition — unfortunately, “The Tudors” never approaches such nuance and the work itself never does manage to rival that of Renaissance Europe. The “kingly image,” like today’s alt-right bravado, only betrays insecurity.
If the show makes one broader claim about art history, it is in illustrating the narrow focus of the Renaissance in England. The period in Europe was marked by a turn toward secular subject matter and Humanist thought, with seminal highlights including da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” Michelangelo’s “David” and Titian’s “Venus of Urbina.”
All these were studies in aesthetic ideals of beauty and advancements of form, the last of which, for context, was painted right around the time of Holbein’s portrait of Henry VIII. In stark contrast, the work in “The Tudors” was expressly created to justify and perpetuate the agenda of the ruling class. That’s what prevents it from reaching art’s highest potential.
Art, at its most elemental, must engage the viewer in some sense of humanity and shared experience. It is difficult to imagine the contemporary viewer for whom “The Tudors” will evoke deep personal feelings. The exhibition interests, a little, as a history lesson, but hardly as an art experience.