Penguin Valentines

The California Academy of Sciences' African penguins will get their valentines during feeding sessions on Feb. 12 and 14. 

 Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences

Love is in the air at the California Academy of Sciences, and it's sure to put a pen-grin on your face. 

A Valentine's Day staple is returning as academy biologists will distribute heart-shaped valentines to its colony of Species Survival Plan African penguins. The distributions will take place during the 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. feedings on Feb. 12 and 14 at the penguin habitat in Tusher African Hall.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

