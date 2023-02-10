A Valentine's Day staple is returning as academy biologists will distribute heart-shaped valentines to its colony of Species Survival Plan African penguins. The distributions will take place during the 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. feedings on Feb. 12 and 14 at the penguin habitat in Tusher African Hall.
After a two-year absence of in-person events, the taps are ready to flow
Fret not if you can't make it to the academy on either day, as the event can be viewed via the Academy's "Penguin Cam," which streams 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
During the distribution, the male penguins will the hearts and present them to their female counterparts as nest-lining material.
According to the academy, enrichment activities like this are done frequently to keep the penguins engaged. African penguins normally make nests by burrowing and lining the bottom of the nest with any material they can pick up with their beaks. In the wild, these include leaves, sticks and rocks.
The valentines are critical for the academy's Survival Species Plan colony as they encourage breeding behavior and help penguin couples bond.
Each heart will include a Valentine's Day message written by high school interns from the California Academy of Sciences' "Careers in Science" program.
The museum's recently hatched penguin chicks, Pogo and Oswald Cobblepot (no, not that one), received their own valentines earlier this month. The chicks are being cared for separately until they are more mature and will join the colony habitat in March.
A live stream on Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. will capture special valentine moments involving the two chicks in their temporary, back-of-house home. It will be broadcasted on the academy's Facebook and YouTube accounts.