Free to the public, San Francisco's "Night of Ideas" takes place March 4 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. and provides programming on all of the Main Library's seven floors. It's organized by the Villa Albertine San Francisco, KQED, SFMOMA and the SFPL, along with Circuit Network, the event's artistic curating partner.
Each "Night of Ideas" event invites the public to engage with artists, activists, scientists and other thinkers around a central theme. In San Francisco, guests will be asked to tackle the concept of "more."
According to the Villa Albertine, the night's programming will have guests reflect on "what does it mean to have 'more'? What do we need "more" of: more material abundance, connection, creativity? More justice? More joy? Can we share "more" — and can we sustain it? Will "more" ever be enough?"
The evening will kick off with drag legend Juanita More! and performers from the House of More! holding a fashion show, which will feature designs by More!'s longtime collaborator Mr. David. Later in the night, Tongo Eisen-Martin, The City's eighth poet laureate, will give a keynote on the topic of justice.
Other programs include movie screenings, panel discussions, a special story time reading for adults and participation in a ritual that celebrates earth, wind and fire.
Additional events include a lounge and dance party hosted by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library and Value Culture, a philanthropic and cultural non-profit. There will also be pop-up performances by local artists throughout the night and a small marketplace featuring San Francisco businesses.