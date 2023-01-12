Trish Bransten (left) and her mother Rena Bransten of the Rena Bransten Gallery

Trish Bransten (left) and her mother, Rena Bransten, at San Francisco's Rena Bransten Gallery with artwork by Tony DeLap, including  "Triple Trouble II" 1966 (center), "Bluey-Bluey" 1992 (left), and "The One of Diamonds" 1980. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

In 2015, Rena Bransten Gallery lost its spectacular modern 3,400-square-foot space at 77 Geary St. It was a plum location on a corner of the second floor with enormous windows facing north and west, two blocks from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The gallery had been in that location for 34 years. Thanks to the flexible design of their space, one could see sculpture and works by a variety of artists in three distinct exhibitions. It felt like a museum. The building housed four other galleries as well, making it a destination.

Jeremy Stone has been working as an art advisor, curator and appraiser for 30 years. 

 

