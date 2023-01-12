In 2015, Rena Bransten Gallery lost its spectacular modern 3,400-square-foot space at 77 Geary St. It was a plum location on a corner of the second floor with enormous windows facing north and west, two blocks from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
The gallery had been in that location for 34 years. Thanks to the flexible design of their space, one could see sculpture and works by a variety of artists in three distinct exhibitions. It felt like a museum. The building housed four other galleries as well, making it a destination.
A tech company in the building wanted to expand and offered triple their rent to the landlord. The landlord accepted the offer.
“It was a very hard thing to compete with. Brutal,” said Trish Bransten in the rear room of the gallery, her prolific brown-and-gray-streaked curls bouncing as she spoke. “But to be in business for 50 years is a big deal. And to have the level of artists that we have is a big deal.”
Trish is half of a mother-daughter gallerist duo — rare, especially in San Francisco. Multigenerational galleries are more common on the East Coast and in Europe. At 63 and 89, Trish and her mother, Rena, are as frank as they are fashionable. Rena’s gray curls are closer to her head, and she favors modern round glasses, necklaces, and snazzy patterned jackets and shirts. She is not shy but can be reserved.
It has been 34 years since Trish came on board. She may appear casual and hip, but her confidence is straightforward and she is known for being focused and analytical. Representing ethnically diverse artists and many female artists long before it was politically correct or fashionable, Rena tends to say about a painting or a sculpture “I like the work” in a calm matter of fact voice. Her New York accent lingers despite her 1955 move to San Francisco. Rena has a solid art history background; Trish has a degree in math and economics.
The art world is all about relationships, whether with artists, colleagues or collectors, and running a contemporary art gallery representing emerging and established artists since 1974 is no picnic. Yet the Branstens’ teamwork has long inspired trust and open dialogue from collectors, curators, critics and the artists themselves.
After being displaced from Geary Street seven years ago, Trish found a narrow storefront space on a sketchy block on Market Street owned by the plumber’s union. The gallery operated there as Rena Bransten Projects, while they looked around for a larger permanent home. Luckily, the Branstens struck gold as the anchor tenants at the dynamic Minnesota Street Projects, a gallery warehouse complex in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood created by visionary philanthropists Andy and Deborah Rappaport.
Rena and Trish’s special sauce is transforming careers and pushing for the recognition and visibility they feel their artists deserve. That was true for their 24-year relationship with the ceramic artist Viola Frey. Her iconic figures of giant men in suits and women in dresses out of clay were gallery showstoppers.
“It is not about them, it’s about the artists,” said 87-year-old artist Oliver Lee Jackson, whose large-scale paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures were first represented by the Rena Bransten Gallery between 1982 through 1985. He rejoined the gallery in 2018. “They work hard and compete, use their contacts and institutional reach,” he said.
I asked Rena and Trish what they feel are their biggest challenges as gallerists. Rapid fire and with no hesitation they both jumped in:
“Getting the critics to come in,” said Rena.
“Getting the shows reviewed,” added Trish.
“Art fair expenses went way up so there was a time when we had to make tough choices,” explained Trish. “Say no to more art fairs for a couple of years.”
Yet the team was back at it, selectively last April exhibiting at Expo Chicago.
The Branstens are busy these days with the artists they represent having current and upcoming shows at museums in Washington, D.C., Seattle, St. Louis, Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
“My first show at Rena Bransten Gallery was in 1995,” recalled Doug Hall, an artist who has been showing with the Bransten Gallery for 27 years. “It was a media installation that combined projected slides and video, which I recall as being one of the first time-based shows done at the gallery. (The Branstens) have long been enthusiastic about trying new things, about taking risks that benefit their artists more than they provide financial stability for the gallery. Of course, sales are crucial for the artists and the gallery, and they do well in that area. But their motivation, their primary objective, is to support the artists they believe in and let sales come as they may.”
In recent years, Rena has taken one step back while Trish has taken several steps forward, allowing her, in concert with Rena and gallery director, Jenny Baie, to focus on the gallery roster representing Dawoud Bey, Ruper Garcia, Diane Andrews-Hall, Amalia Mesa-Bains, Oliver Lee Jackson, Bovey Lee, Hung Liu, Sam Perry, Lava Thomas and John Waters, among others.
“Together, they have dramatically expanded the group of artists they represent, which they have done without relegating us old white guys into the trash heap of history,” said Hall. “They understand and practice the idea that diversity doesn’t exclude in the name of political correctness but recognizes the importance of ideas and aesthetics that arise from diverse communities.”