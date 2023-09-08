16_Homenaje copy.jpeg

“Women’s Work is Never Done,” is an extensive exhibition at the University of San Francisco’s Thacher Gallery honoring local legend Yolanda M. López.

 USF Thacher Gallery and the estate of Yolanda M. López

Immigration, class conflict and discrimination have long been at the heart of American politics. The local artist and activist Yolanda M. López (1942-2021) spent her life making art that addressed these issues head on. She’s finally getting the recognition she deserved.

López was recently memorialized in two major murals in the Mission District, where she lived for the last 40 years of her life, and is the subject of a traveling exhibition currently at the San Jose Museum of Art.

