“Remember the ‘70s—when the ‘What Is Art?’ question was uppermost in people’s minds? At the Unknown Museum, people would point to a pile of old teddy bears and Humpty Dumptys and ask, ‘Is this art?’ and I’d reply, ‘Possibly!”—Mickey McGowan, 1993
Courtesy of Mickey McGowan, Unknown Museum Archives
“In keeping with physical fitness trends, I was always hoping that visitors, by viewing some forgotten object, might be exercising that area of the brain which holds onto the memory cells.”—Mickey McGowan, December 2022
Courtesy of Mickey McGowan, Unknown Museum Archives
Lunchboxes 1950s-1980s.
Courtesy of Mickey McGowan, Unknown Museum Archives
The newest exhibit at San Francisco International Airport's museum is whisking visitors away to bygone days of American consumerism, no time machine required.
On view through March 10, 2024 at SFO's Terminal 2, "Recollections... from the Unknown Museum" fully immerses visitors in a sampling of conceptual art and object installations that have been displayed at Mill Valley's Unknown Museum throughout the last 50 years.
It was curated by Mickey McGowan, an artist and archivist who co-founded the museum with Dickens "44" Bascom, another local artist, in the 1970s.
The duo operated out of a former automotive radiator shop at 39 Corte Madrera Avenue, creating art and installations for a singular, large room that was capable of housing multiple pieces at a time.
In a statement, McGowan said that "curating the museum allowed me to present my 'two-cents-worth' reactions to postwar American culture, its fads, trends, joys, and 'important' moments."
Once Bascom moved overseas, McGowan continued plugging away at the museum, arranging toys and other mid-century objects in aquariums from the same era. Other objects were displayed in jars, and McGown offered brief explanations on his works through typewritten notecards and labels.
The Unknown Museum closed in 1985 after its landlords sold the building, but it reopened one year later in a two-story Craftsman house. It moved once again in 1990 and continues to this day as a private museum and lending archives.
"Recollections... from the Unknown Museum" is designed to be a calm and reflective space amid the hullabaloo of SFO's busy travel season.
In encountering everyday objects from the late 1940s through 1980s, visitors are invited to reconnect with the country's pop cultural past and ruminate on what is being displayed.