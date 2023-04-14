It’s been nearly four decades since the publication of Nan Goldin’s landmark monograph “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” a brutally honest photographic account of her life, including domestic violence and drug addiction. Now, the artist’s fifth solo show at Fraenkel Gallery reveals her work to be both as raw and moving as ever. The self-titled exhibition feels like a distillation of Goldin’s approach to outcasts and the places they find belonging, be that people or photographs themselves — many of the pictures on view were ones Goldin herself had once given up on.
The exhibition’s centerpiece is a 24-minute digital slideshow titled “Memory Lost,” 2019-2021, featuring selections from Goldin’s archive of tens-of-thousands of still photographs — all rejects from previous projects – masterfully sequenced to elicit a narrative about the experience of addiction. The percussive soundtrack features several voiceovers offering a chorus of addiction stories, as well as phone calls and voicemails, interwoven with Goldin’s own commentary. The pictures are blurred and blown out, capturing a state of delirium both in form and content: there are many hazy skylines and street scenes, portraits of people in mirrors and margins, flowers and religious iconography. One picture shows rows of white powder on the cover of a copy of “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” striking for its reference of a different kind of dependency as well as disabusing the viewer of any illusions about the stability that success might have ushered into the photographer’s life.
The exhibition also features a handful of stills from the slideshow, printed and framed. Most striking is one also titled “Memory Lost,” 2020, a large grid of nine pictures documenting Goldin’s recent bout with opiates following a wrist injury. Some of these pictures are self-portraits, others show the detritus of addiction: a cigarette burn in a mattress; a carpet littered with pill bottles. It’s an unflinching portrayal that positions Goldin at the center of the narrative, speaking most directly to the personal experience that led her to both making the work and taking up arms against Purdue Pharma, an effort recently documented in the Oscar-nominated 2022 film “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.”
As a record of reckoning, “memory Lost” is moving and relatable, no matter how isolated its subjects’ might feel. In one voiceover, Goldin offers her own wry take: “Misery does not love company; misery loves attention.” Turning her attention to misery could concisely sum up Goldin’s whole career, unflinching and insistent on the reality of the situations her pictures portray. Still, in their portrayal of “the darkness that can come from addiction,” as Goldin puts it, there’s also a glimmer of hope.
In a second grouping of prints on view, Goldin’s voyeurism gives way to perhaps her most tender and intimate work to date: a series of portraits of the writer Thora Siemsen. The two met when Siemsen interviewed Goldin in late 2019 — by early 2020, Siemsen had moved into Goldin’s home in Brooklyn where they weathered the COVID-19 lockdown together. It was during this time that Goldin photographed Siemsen, chronicling the younger woman’s gender transition, while offering a reflection on friendship during a time of acute global estrangement.
The portraits are rife with Classical references, a formal technique that raises questions of how gender has been represented and performed throughout art history. “Thora on my black bed, Brooklyn, NY,” 2020, shows the lithe model in a repose reminiscent of Baroque nudes, while “Thora at my vanity,” 2021, in which the subject perches on an armchair to apply makeup in the mirror, boasts dramatic chiaroscuro lighting. The beauty here speaks not only to Goldin’s ability as a portraitist, but also evokes her own hard-won happiness.
Whether photographing the personal spaces of addiction or the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldin has always excelled at illustrating the feeling of social estrangement from the inside. What she reveals in doing so are the ways in which places apart from society at large offer forms of connection for their inhabitants. If “Memory Lost” constitutes a career retrospective of non-belonging, then her latest portrait work serves as both an epilogue and perhaps the first chapter of a new direction for Goldin – in both life and art.