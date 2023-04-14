It’s been nearly four decades since the publication of Nan Goldin’s landmark monograph “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” a brutally honest photographic account of her life, including domestic violence and drug addiction. Now, the artist’s fifth solo show at Fraenkel Gallery reveals her work to be both as raw and moving as ever. The self-titled exhibition feels like a distillation of Goldin’s approach to outcasts and the places they find belonging, be that people or photographs themselves — many of the pictures on view were ones Goldin herself had once given up on.

The exhibition’s centerpiece is a 24-minute digital slideshow titled “Memory Lost,” 2019-2021, featuring selections from Goldin’s archive of tens-of-thousands of still photographs — all rejects from previous projects – masterfully sequenced to elicit a narrative about the experience of addiction. The percussive soundtrack features several voiceovers offering a chorus of addiction stories, as well as phone calls and voicemails, interwoven with Goldin’s own commentary. The pictures are blurred and blown out, capturing a state of delirium both in form and content: there are many hazy skylines and street scenes, portraits of people in mirrors and margins, flowers and religious iconography. One picture shows rows of white powder on the cover of a copy of “The Ballad of Sexual Dependency,” striking for its reference of a different kind of dependency as well as disabusing the viewer of any illusions about the stability that success might have ushered into the photographer’s life.