It came from beyond Mars.
Astronomers at a NASA station in the Canary Islands spotted a large asteroid last month that will pass between the Earth and the moon this Friday and Saturday.
The scientists dubbed it "2023 DZ2," and could be the size of a 24-story building.
A newly discovered #asteroid named 2023 DZ2 will safely pass by Earth on Saturday at 100K+ miles away. 🌎— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 21, 2023
While close approaches are a regular occurrence, one by an asteroid of this size (140-310 ft) happens only about once per decade, providing a unique opportunity for science.
DZ2 originated in the Apollo asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, according to cosmos news hub EarthSky, like many Near-Earth Asteriods (NEAs). It's traveling a little slower than average — 17,400 mph, compared to the usual 40,200 mph or 18 kilometers per second.
Many asteroids pass the Earth at close range, said astronomer Gerald McKeegan at the Chabot Space and Science Center, but they're generally much smaller and nonthreatening. DZ2 is only the second one in three years that has exceeded a diameter of 165 feet.
"(Smaller asteroids) burn up and break apart in the upper atmosphere. But an asteroid this big would definitely be a threat were it to hit the Earth."
This a welcome opportunity to study the asteroid, McKeegan added, because it's uncommon to see such a large asteroid up close. Scientists hope to take data on its shape, size, rotation rate, composition and structure — including carbon compounds and water ice, the building blocks of life.
"For example, is it a solid mass of silicate rock, or is it a "rubble pile" asteroid composed of many different small rocks of different compositions?" said McKeegan. "There are many different types of asteroids, and learning about their structure and composition helps us learn more about the origins of the solar system."
While it will be closest to Earth at about 12 p.m. Saturday (Pacific time), the best viewing time for the Bay Area will most likely be Friday evening. The Chabot Space and Science Center in the Oakland Hills usually hosts a free telescope viewing party every Friday and Saturday night, but the storm has thrown the power out at the observatory, so this evening's event is cancelled.
However, Chabot astronomers will be on standby until midnight to do some observations for science, McKeegan said.
There is no chance of impact on this pass, NASA emphasized, but when the rock was first discovered in February, astronomers weren't so sure. DZ2 showed a slight chance of striking the Earth on March 27, 2026, according to EarthSky, but has since been removed from the list of dangerous space objects.
False alarms occur often with new space discoveries, NASA explained.
"As the set of available observations for a given object grows, we are often able to rule out previous potential impacts (that are) no longer consistent with the observations," the space agency wrote.