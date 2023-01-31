Living in the 21st century sometimes seems to be a perpetual series of "once-in-a-lifetime" events, but this is different — unless you're living to age 50,000.
A rare comet, known colloquially as the "Green Comet" and by astronomers as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is passing by the Earth this week for the first time since the Stone Age. According to NASA, will be at its brightest and most verdant to the naked eye — or one with binoculars — on Feb 1 and 2.
It was first discovered in March of 2022 at the Zwicky Transient Facility at CalTech in Southern California, and will be passing between the Big Dipper and the North Star in the Little Dipper.
Here's how you can view the comet:
Free telescope viewing at the Chabot Space and Science Center.
If you're short a telescope or a pair of binoculars, the East Bay observatory hosts a weekly event on Friday and Saturday nights where guests can look through some of the telescopes for free.
According to the Chabot astronomers, the comet will be visible through the telescope between Jan 28 and Feb 4.
"Star Party" in the Presidio with the S.F. Amateur Astronomers.
A coalition of hobbyist astronomers meet frequently at Pt. Lobos and the Presidio for public "star parties", where members bring their telescopes and stargaze in low light conditions.
The crew held a gathering recently on Jan 28, but check the calendar to see if any viewings of the comet are announced for this weekend and for directions to viewing locations.
There are some etiquette rules to keep in mind, as well as the late-night wind chill.
BYOB (Bring Your Own Binoculars) to a stargazing lookout.
According to NASA, the comet should be especially visible with a pair of binoculars after 9 p.m. Feb 1 through Feb 4. Here are some popular stargazing locations around the Bay that may serve up the best view — weather providing.
Comets are not "space rocks", per se. They are frozen balls of dust and ice that are trapped in orbit around the sun; the ancient crumbs left over from the formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.
When it approaches the sun, a comet's icy core warms up and releases dust and charged gas, creating a pair of tails that give it color and shape.
An asteroid is definitely a rock — that's where meteorites come from.
We typically see two types of comets here on Earth — long and short period, which dwell in different areas of space. Shorter-period comets like Halley's Comet are in the Kuiper Belt outside Neptune. Longer-period comets like the incoming Green Comet are from the Oort Cloud, a hazy sphere around our solar system that takes up to 250,000 years to fling comets back and forth.
What makes C/2022 E3 (ZTF) rare is not the fact that it's green — most comets appear green, according to the Chabot Space and Science Center — it's that it has not been in our neck of the woods since the Stone Age, and was likely last viewed by Neanderthals.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.