Living in the 21st century sometimes seems to be a perpetual series of "once-in-a-lifetime" events, but this is different — unless you're living to age 50,000.

A rare comet, known colloquially as the "Green Comet" and by astronomers as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is passing by the Earth this week for the first time since the Stone Age. According to NASA, will be at its brightest and most verdant to the naked eye — or one with binoculars — on Feb 1 and 2.

Haley's comet

This animation represents the 76-year, elliptical orbit of Halley’s comet (the white dot) against the more circular orbits of the planets in our solar system.

