Christopher Bedford, the newly appointed director of the SFMOMA, sees the modern museum as an educational space.

Why go to a modern art museum? They’re expensive, stuffy and the art is often remote or, worse, something a toddler could make. Those are the typical lamentations, anyway. More contemporary grievances concern a lack of local emphasis and diversity within museum’s collections and institutional structures. How can these barriers to entry be lowered — or done away with?

The Examiner recently sat down with Christopher Bedford, the newly appointed director of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, to parse this question in the context of his vision for the museum’s future. Bedford made a case for a truly modern contemporary art museum that chronicles art history accurately and makes the greatest number of people feel welcome — and not a moment too soon.

