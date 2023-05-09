Yellow-crowned night heron

A yellow-crowned night heron was one of the species observed during the single weekend of the eighth annual City Nature Challenge. 

 Courtesy of Joe Manthey

The California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History of Los Angeles County have released the results of their eighth annual City Nature Challenge, one of the world's largest community science events. 

The four-day weekend event, which started in 2016 as a friendly competition between the two cities and has since expanded globally to 450 cities, garnered 66,300 participants who documented nearly 2 million wildlife observations last week. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags