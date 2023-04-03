San Francisco and Los Angeles are natural rivals — and, when it comes to one competition, nature rivals.
The annual City Nature Challenge, now an international event that mobilizes citizen scientists to document the wildlife around them, started in 2016 as a competition between the two California cities. This year, its eighth iteration, spans over 450 cities across six continents. The four-day challenge is still run by the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
This year’s event will take place from April 28 to May 2, tipping off at 12:01 a.m. and wrapping up at 11:59 p.m. on May 1, in the time zone of each participating location.
The “collaboration-meets-friendly-competition” aims to inspire citizens to find and document plants, animals, pests and fungi in their environment on a free mobile app called iNaturalist, their website states. Those submissions are then identified in the days following the collection blitz, also through crowdsourcing.
The data gathered from past years' events has contributed to a number of valuable scientific studies and have captured sightings of a number of rare or endangered species. In 2022, 750 studies came out of the collective data and 2,000 rare observations were recorded, according to a press release.
“The biodiversity data collected through community science events like the City Nature Challenge cannot be gathered any other way,” said Alison Young, Cal Academy's co-director of Community Science and co-founder of the Challenge, in the release.
Playing along is pretty simple: download iNaturalist, search your City for signs of wildlife — “any wild plant, animal, fungi, slime mold, or any other evidence of life (scat, fur, tracks, shells, carcasses!),” according to Cal Academy — and learn along the way.
On April 29, Cal Academy will host a City Nature Challenge "Bioblitz" at McLaren Park. Participants can team up, talk about nature, find information about local species and get technical help with the iNaturalist help. Other sessions will take place across the Bay Area over the course of the event.
“Scientists can’t be everywhere at once,” Cal Academy’s press release reads. They need your help.