Paruroctonus soda, one of the two species of scorpion found by Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, along with Lauren Esposito, PhD, California Academy of Sciences curator of arachnology.  The Academy's City Nature Challenge, now an international event that mobilizes citizen scientists to document the wildlife around them, started in 2016 as a competition between the two California cities. The four-day challenge now spans over 450 cities across six continents. 

 Courtesy of the Academy of Sciences

San Francisco and Los Angeles are natural rivals — and, when it comes to one competition, nature rivals. 

The annual City Nature Challenge, now an international event that mobilizes citizen scientists to document the wildlife around them, started in 2016 as a competition between the two California cities. This year, its eighth iteration, spans over 450 cities across six continents. The four-day challenge is still run by the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. 

