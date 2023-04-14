The Academy’s TikTok is up for one of the 27th Annual People’s Choice Webby Awards, thanks to posts featuring the likes of pufferfish street photography, albino alligator memes and turtles snacking on corn.
The Webby Awards, presented by International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, were first established in 1996, the early days of the internet.
The awards cover eight media categories: Websites and Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Social, Apps, dApps & Software, Games, Podcasts, and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. The People’s Choice Award is decided by the voting public. Each year rakes in millions of votes, according to Webby’s own site.
Cal Academy’s TikTok, @heycalacademy!, has been nominated in the general social category, under the Education & Discovery theme -- but the competition is stiff.
The Chicago-bound flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Kansas City
Also nominated is Ted Conferences’ official TikTok account, @TEDToks; a TikTok from teacher and podcast host Lauran Woolley; an Instagram account from The Verge, @seeker; and another two from First and Last PR, @TargetWhileBlack and @RetailWhileBlack.
The account run by Cal Academy staff (seemingly spearheaded by three engaging young content creators and the museum’s interesting assortment of animals) boasts 107,700 followers and 946,800 likes.
Their first post goes back just over a year, to March 15, 2022. Claude, the albino American alligator, was the star. The beloved swamp creature has led plenty of videos since then. The content ranges from funny to informative and cute to cheeky — it has to cover a lot of ground to capture the essence of an institution with so many important roles.
@heycalacademy!’s account bio says it all: “Are you a museum, aquarium, planetarium, research institution, or what?” It answers, “Yes.”
And with your help, they could add “Webby Winner” to that list. Voting ends April 20. Cast your ballot here.