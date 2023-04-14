Claude the alligator Cal Academy of Science

Claude, the albino American alligator, is the star at the California Academy of Sciences. 

The California Academy of Sciences has been nominated for a prestigious internet award. Not for their research, but for their social content.

The Academy’s TikTok is up for one of the 27th Annual People’s Choice Webby Awards, thanks to posts featuring the likes of pufferfish street photography, albino alligator memes and turtles snacking on corn. 

