Artist Trina Michelle Robinson goes looking for answers about her family history in a suite of four short films

 Courtesy Catharine Clark Gallery

The recent decision by the Florida Board of Education to whitewash the history of slavery and the oppression of African-Americans in the United States set off a firestorm nationwide, but one San Francisco artist and filmmaker is no stranger to the obfuscation of Black history.

Over the last decade, Trina Michelle Robinson has made several short films that offer narratives of Black history in America by exploring her family’s own unique stories. Four of these films, made between 2021-2022, are the subject of her solo exhibition “Revival” at Catharine Clark Gallery in Potrero.

