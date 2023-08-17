The recent decision by the Florida Board of Education to whitewash the history of slavery and the oppression of African-Americans in the United States set off a firestorm nationwide, but one San Francisco artist and filmmaker is no stranger to the obfuscation of Black history.
Over the last decade, Trina Michelle Robinson has made several short films that offer narratives of Black history in America by exploring her family’s own unique stories. Four of these films, made between 2021-2022, are the subject of her solo exhibition “Revival” at Catharine Clark Gallery in Potrero.
“The way slavery is taught in this country is with a sense of shame for Black people,” Robinson says, arguing that it should be a narrative of survival, rather than mere victimhood.
The project began when Robinson’s mother gave her a disintegrating family photo album, containing pictures of her great -grandparents’ and other family members of their generation, as well as newspaper clippings from the 1930s.
This led Robinson down a rabbit hole of research – from census records to internet archives to the property records of white families – tracing her family from Kentucky to California to the transatlantic slave trade.
The first film, “Berea,” follows Robinson’s journey to Berea, a town and liberal arts college in Kentucky, where her great-great-grandfather David attended school after he was freed from enslavement, interspersed with archival images of the school.
The film is dubbed with excerpts from an audio interview with 19th century author and filmmaker Zora Neal Hurston, and dialogue from Robinson.
“One hundred and fifty years after my great, great-grandfather walked these roads,” the artist says, “I’ve come to resurrect his ghost.”
The last shot lingers on the artist’s cupped hands, holding soil from the ground is a lyrical visual metaphor for her excavation of the past.
In the second, eponymous film, the artist is seen following a man in an antiquated military uniform through the Presidio, from a gravestone in the National Cemetery to the bluffs above Baker Beach.
The man is her great-great-uncle William J French. The film is narrated by Robinson, reading from a 1932 newspaper article from the Chicago Defender, which tells the story of French, a white-passing Black man and U.S. soldier stationed in San Francisco, whose racial identity became the center of a sensationalized media frenzy in newspapers and magazines nationwide following his death in a mysterious accident.
The Defender’s version of French’s story is humanizing rather than sensationalist, underscoring his complicated story of identity as one emblematic of the larger construction of race in America.
“The lie was not in him,” Robinson quotes from the Defender, “but in the despicable contradiction of his countrymen.”
The third film, “Elegy for Nancy,” is a poetic ode to ancestry, dedicated to Robinson’s most distant known ancestor, Nancy, who was born circa 1770, likely in Virginia, before migrating to Kentucky where she was enslaved.
Footage of Robinson wading into the Sacramento river and tossing sunflowers into the water is interspersed with shots of the Ohio River, which runs through both West Virginia and Kentucky, as well as archival footage of a 1920s African-American baptism, scenes from the Ogun River in Nigeria and text from Lucille Clifton’s poem “Blessing the Boats.”
The final film, “Encoded,” also opens with a long shot of water – the Ohio River – and traces Robinson’s journey to Senegal, ending with a shot of the underwater memorial for the Henrietta Marie, a British slave ship that sank off the Florida Straits in 1700.
The most striking moment in the film, however, is when the word “home” appears on the screen, only to be replaced, in a flicker, with “home?” before the question is again returned to a statement, revealing the uncertainty one experiences searching for a sense of belonging.
But the fact that she does belong, somewhere, is never in question.
The power of Robison’s films is in her radical refusal of the absence of Black narratives. There may be an endemic omission from the history books, but her films stand as a testament to the fact that those gaps can be filled, if one looks hard enough.
“There are so many stories waiting to be told,” Robinson says, “you just have to figure out what all these silences are about.”
“Revival” is on display at the Catharine Clark Gallery, 248 Utah St. through Sept. 23.