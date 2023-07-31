64b961abb6265f4271b6d8a8_ad55d5f6a0c62ea360dbfed730da2969.jpeg

A. Frick Vernon, “Untitled,” 1969 will be on display at Minnesota Street Project as a part of the art walk on Friday.

 Anglim/Trimble.

For a first time, 15 Bay Area art galleries are opening their doors Thursday and through the weekend for a free gallery walk sponsored by the Art Dealers Association of America.

Galleries in San Francisco, Berkeley and Marin are taking part in the event in an effort to spread the world that art galleries are for everyone.

