For a first time, 15 Bay Area art galleries are opening their doors Thursday and through the weekend for a free gallery walk sponsored by the Art Dealers Association of America.
Galleries in San Francisco, Berkeley and Marin are taking part in the event in an effort to spread the world that art galleries are for everyone.
In nearly 30 years operating Hosfelt Gallery in San Francisco, gallerist Todd Hosfelt says the number one phone call he receives is “from people asking, ‘What’s the price of admission?’”
In case you’re wondering, too, the answer has always been “nothing.”
But the cost of admission isn’t the only reason people don’t check out their local galleries, said Catharine Clark, of Catharine Clark Gallery, who had the idea to launch a gallery walk in the Bay Area to help make art galleries’ open-door policy and educational role in the community more public.
“If you’re not being exposed to the arts in a general way,” Clark said, “from art classes in school, to art history, to the way in which art reflects what’s going on in our world, then you haven’t even had a chance to decide whether you’re interested or not.”
Art experts say galleries can be a source for arts education otherwise hard to come by in the United States.
“Most [gallerists] think of (themselves) as educators,” Hosfelt said. “The commercial aspect is really about supporting the program.”
Both Catharine Clark Gallery and Hosfelt Gallery will host events on Thursday evening at their Utah Street spaces. Exhibiting artist Russell Crotty will be in conversation with Sarah Mackay, Assistant Curator at the Achenbach Foundation, at 5:30 p.m. at Hosfelt Gallery.
Crotty’s drawings are sublime nighttime landscapes, conveying the awe of stargazing in the open desert. Local drag artist Monique Jenkinson (Fauxnique), will perform a specially commissioned piece at Catharine Clark Gallery at 7 p.m.
On Friday, Altman Siegel,Anglim/Trimble and Jenkins Johnson Gallery, at Minnesota Street Project, (MSP) will host receptions and walkthroughs for their current exhibitions, which range from shows of new work by minimalist painter Laeh Glenn and sculptor K.R.M. Mooney, to a survey of the late, local artist A. Frick Vernon, to a group show celebrating summertime.
Rena Bransten Gallery, also at MSP, will host “San Francisco in Ten,” at 5 p.m., featuring local personalities speaking for ten minutes on a subject of their choice. Speakers include award- winning columnist Leah Garchik; artist and writer Maria Porges; and community organizer and Executive Director of the Gubbio Project, Lydia Bransten, among others.
Non-ADAA galleries at MSP will hold regular hours.
The downtown and Chinatown neighborhoods come alive on Saturday. At Berggruen Gallery, Elsa Hansen Oldham’s playful, narrative embroideries contrast with Margaux Ogden’s bright, floral-pattern acrylic paintings. Modernism Inc., also features simultaneous exhibitions: Scot Heywood’s geometric wall sculptures and Sheldon Greenberg’s post modern figurative paintings packed with references to art history. Fraenkel Gallery presents a brand new series of breathtaking landscape photographs by Richard Misrach.
Crown Point Press, in downtown, will host a talk by local artist Tom Marioni at 1 p.m., on his current exhibition of lithographs, “Hard Edges for Hard Times.” The minimally geometric, colorful prints range from abstract shapes to scenes of San Francisco streets at night.
Gallery Wendi Norris andJessica Silverman in Chinatown will both host seminal shows by foreign painters: Mexican artist Leo Marz’s first U.S. solo show in over a decade and Japanese artist Kei Imazu’s first exhibition in the U.S., both featuring saturated, surreal scenes.
Paulson Fontaine Press, in Berkeley, will exhibit a new series of abstract, patchwork etchings by McArthur Binion.
Sunday will feature receptions at Haines Gallery, in Fort Mason Center, where David Simpson’s “Smoke and Mirrors” promises glimmering color field paintings evocative of the surrounding Bay Area landscape, and Anthony Meier, in Mill Valley, presenting a group show focused on local artists.
Other galleries and free art events to check out this weekend include the San Francisco Center for the Book and the Institute of Contemporary Art, both located between Utah Street and The Minnesota Street Project, and a free screening of “KOKOMO CITY,” a documentary about the lives of four Black, trans sex workers, presented by downtown gallery Jonathan Carver Moore on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at The Roxie, with a Q&A to follow.
“If the weekend goes well,” Clark said, “we can make it into an annual event.”
But don’t wait for next year to visit your local art galleries. They’re expecting you.