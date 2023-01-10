Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, a small fish found deep in the ocean near the Maldives.
Part of its scientific name, "finifenmaa", means "rose" — one of the first species to be named in the local Dhivehi language. The name is a nod to both its pink hues and the island nation’s national flower. The fairy wrasse is also the first-ever species to be formally described by a Maldivian researcher, Academy curator of ichthyology Luiz Rocha, PhD.
Humanity now has another batch of (very) distant cousins — including a few who live nearby.
Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences described 146 new species to science in 2022. The discoveries, the result of continued collaboration between about a dozen Academy scientists and international experts, were made across six continents and three oceans.
Three of the new species were found in California, and two were discovered in the Bay Area — a pair of scorpions scoped out by high school students on iNaturalist.
In fact, most of the new species fall into the "creepy crawly" branch of life.
The official list clocks in at 44 lizards, 30 ants, 14 sea slugs, 14 flowering plants, 13 sea stars, seven fishes, four beetles, four sharks, three moths, three worms, two scorpions, two spiders, two lichens, one toad, one clam, one aphid and one sea biscuit.
Every addition to the tree of life counts when it comes to climate change, said Academy virologist and chief of science Shannon Bennett, PhD.
"New species research is critical for understanding the diversity of life on Earth and identifying ecosystems most in need of protection,” said Bennett. "Biodiversity science is at the forefront of global conservation action and is key in unifying nations and equipping them with the tools necessary to reverse extinction rates by 2030."
Here are some of the new faces you may be seeing around the world.
1 of 3
Bavayia jourdani
Bavayia jourdani, a new species of gecko described by researchers from the Academy of Sciences. Bavayia is a group of small forest geckos from the mountains of New Caledonia, with species characterized by fairly neutral brown and white markings.
Bavayia kanaky, another new species of gecko from New Caledonia found in 2022.
In 2022, academy research associate Aaron Bauer, PhD, more than doubled the number of known species within the genus Bavayia from 13 to 41. The lizards underwent nonadaptive radiation, an unusual process for island species, in which species diversify genetically but maintain similar physical traits.
Bavayia menazi, a new species of gecko from New Caledonia described in 2022.
"Nearly every mountain in New Caledonia hosts a unique Bavayia species, and these habitats share many of the same conditions," Bauer explained. "The result is several species that are often almost indistinguishable from one another."
Bavayia jourdani, a new species of gecko described by researchers from the Academy of Sciences. Bavayia is a group of small forest geckos from the mountains of New Caledonia, with species characterized by fairly neutral brown and white markings.
Bavayia kanaky, another new species of gecko from New Caledonia found in 2022.
In 2022, academy research associate Aaron Bauer, PhD, more than doubled the number of known species within the genus Bavayia from 13 to 41. The lizards underwent nonadaptive radiation, an unusual process for island species, in which species diversify genetically but maintain similar physical traits.
Bavayia menazi, a new species of gecko from New Caledonia described in 2022.
"Nearly every mountain in New Caledonia hosts a unique Bavayia species, and these habitats share many of the same conditions," Bauer explained. "The result is several species that are often almost indistinguishable from one another."
Paruroctonus soda, one of the two species of scorpion found by Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, along with Lauren Esposito, PhD, Academy curator of arachnology.
P. soda and Paruroctonus conclusus are small, desert scorpions from the dry, salty lake beds of Central and Southern California. P. soda is mainly found on federally protected land, but P. conclusus is only on a narrow strip about a mile long and only a few feet wide in some places, making the entire species highly vulnerable to human-driven threats.
Allium incomptum, or the Minnesota Mountain Onion, one of the new plant species described by the Academy of Sciences in 2022.
It's a small plant, but A. incomptum was found by helicopter. Research associate Julie Kierstead touched down briefly on a mountaintop during a helicopter survey and made note of the unfamiliar onion. Four years later, another population was found on a neighboring peak.
“As far as we know, the Minnesota Mountain onion can only be found on these two neighboring peaks,” Kierstead says. “It clearly favors this specific habitat.”
Paruroctonus soda, one of the two species of scorpion found by Bay Area high school students Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, along with Lauren Esposito, PhD, Academy curator of arachnology.
P. soda and Paruroctonus conclusus are small, desert scorpions from the dry, salty lake beds of Central and Southern California. P. soda is mainly found on federally protected land, but P. conclusus is only on a narrow strip about a mile long and only a few feet wide in some places, making the entire species highly vulnerable to human-driven threats.
Allium incomptum, or the Minnesota Mountain Onion, one of the new plant species described by the Academy of Sciences in 2022.
It's a small plant, but A. incomptum was found by helicopter. Research associate Julie Kierstead touched down briefly on a mountaintop during a helicopter survey and made note of the unfamiliar onion. Four years later, another population was found on a neighboring peak.
“As far as we know, the Minnesota Mountain onion can only be found on these two neighboring peaks,” Kierstead says. “It clearly favors this specific habitat.”
Goniobranchnus fabulus, a type of sea slug found in the Indo-Pacific. Its scientific name translates to "small bean".
Terry Gosliner, PhD, Academy curator of invertebrate zoology, discovered 14 new-to-science sea slugs from the Indo-Pacific region. Gosliner has described about a quarter of all sea slugs known to science.
Goniobranchnus fabulus, a type of sea slug found in the Indo-Pacific. Its scientific name translates to "small bean".
Terry Gosliner, PhD, Academy curator of invertebrate zoology, discovered 14 new-to-science sea slugs from the Indo-Pacific region. Gosliner has described about a quarter of all sea slugs known to science.
Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, a small fish found deep in the ocean near the Maldives.
Part of its scientific name, "finifenmaa", means "rose" — one of the first species to be named in the local Dhivehi language. The name is a nod to both its pink hues and the island nation’s national flower. The fairy wrasse is also the first-ever species to be formally described by a Maldivian researcher, Academy curator of ichthyology Luiz Rocha, PhD.
Evoplosoma nuku, a new type of sea star described in 2022.
It gets its name from the Hawaiian word for beak, "nuku," as a nod to the jaw-shaped structures on the animal’s surface, which may be used for defense and/or predation. This spiky specimen was seen at 1,603 meters (1 mile) in depth on "Pierpoint" Seamount in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Hippasteria capstonei, a type of sea star found in 2022.
It gets its name from NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Campaign to Address Pacific monument Science, Technology, and Ocean NEeds (CAPSTONE) on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, the campaign during which this species was observed and collected. This sea star was seen on South Johnston Seamount at a depth of 1,982 meters (1.2 miles) in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, a small fish found deep in the ocean near the Maldives.
Part of its scientific name, "finifenmaa", means "rose" — one of the first species to be named in the local Dhivehi language. The name is a nod to both its pink hues and the island nation’s national flower. The fairy wrasse is also the first-ever species to be formally described by a Maldivian researcher, Academy curator of ichthyology Luiz Rocha, PhD.
Evoplosoma nuku, a new type of sea star described in 2022.
It gets its name from the Hawaiian word for beak, "nuku," as a nod to the jaw-shaped structures on the animal’s surface, which may be used for defense and/or predation. This spiky specimen was seen at 1,603 meters (1 mile) in depth on "Pierpoint" Seamount in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.
Hippasteria capstonei, a type of sea star found in 2022.
It gets its name from NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Campaign to Address Pacific monument Science, Technology, and Ocean NEeds (CAPSTONE) on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, the campaign during which this species was observed and collected. This sea star was seen on South Johnston Seamount at a depth of 1,982 meters (1.2 miles) in the Johnston Atoll Unit of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument.