Rose-veiled Fairy Wrasse

Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, a small fish found deep in the ocean near the Maldives.

Part of its scientific name, "finifenmaa", means "rose" — one of the first species to be named in the local Dhivehi language. The name is a nod to both its pink hues and the island nation’s national flower. The fairy wrasse is also the first-ever species to be formally described by a Maldivian researcher, Academy curator of ichthyology Luiz Rocha, PhD.

 Courtesy of the Academy of Sciences

Humanity now has another batch of (very) distant cousins — including a few who live nearby.

Researchers at the California Academy of Sciences described 146 new species to science in 2022. The discoveries, the result of continued collaboration between about a dozen Academy scientists and international experts, were made across six continents and three oceans.

Geckos from New Caledonia

1 of 3

California's Gold

1 of 3

Nymph-like Nudibranchs

1 of 6

More Ocean Creatures

1 of 4
Stream Toad

Ansonia karen, a new species of toad that lives in streams in Western Thailand.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like